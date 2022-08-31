ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A three-judge panel has dismissed a challenge to Washington State's ban on so-called conversion therapy, ruling state legislators who passed the law were right to prevent licensed healthcare providers from performing the controversial practice on minors. The 66-page ruling on Tuesday comes in a challenge brought...
