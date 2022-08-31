Wes Moore says you can't criminalize poverty in relation to the squeegee kids and men.no one in Baltimore is criminalizing poverty. laws are already on the books that the current mayor will not uphold that prohibits this activity. while I am sure that some of the people engaged in the squeegee activity are poor, what about the ones carrying handguns and BB guns, doesn't that require a significant amount of money to acquire weapons like that?the politicians of the city have failed these residents for many decades only looking out for themselves. he says it's dangerous for the squeegee people to be out there. from what I can tell it's far more dangerous for the driving public who is approached by them and say no to them, and then have their windshield wipers broken off, or they are sprayed with the chemicals they are using, or they have a gun branded to get you to comply with their squeegeeing, or they steal money from your phone. it is far more dangerous for the driving public.
Wes Moore is like Mayor Scott, a lot of Blaaa Blaaaa Blaaaa , criminals aren't criminals their just misunderstood.
Typical Democrat, no new ideas and out of touch with reality. They don't give a crap about education. You can't make them want to learn. There are plenty of educational resources, if they want it. And most don't want to work. There are rules to working, they don't want to follow any rules.
