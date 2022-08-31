ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MikeK1
3d ago

Wes Moore says you can't criminalize poverty in relation to the squeegee kids and men.no one in Baltimore is criminalizing poverty. laws are already on the books that the current mayor will not uphold that prohibits this activity. while I am sure that some of the people engaged in the squeegee activity are poor, what about the ones carrying handguns and BB guns, doesn't that require a significant amount of money to acquire weapons like that?the politicians of the city have failed these residents for many decades only looking out for themselves. he says it's dangerous for the squeegee people to be out there. from what I can tell it's far more dangerous for the driving public who is approached by them and say no to them, and then have their windshield wipers broken off, or they are sprayed with the chemicals they are using, or they have a gun branded to get you to comply with their squeegeeing, or they steal money from your phone. it is far more dangerous for the driving public.

Dart
3d ago

Wes Moore is like Mayor Scott, a lot of Blaaa Blaaaa Blaaaa , criminals aren't criminals their just misunderstood.

It Doesn't Matter
2d ago

Typical Democrat, no new ideas and out of touch with reality. They don't give a crap about education. You can't make them want to learn. There are plenty of educational resources, if they want it. And most don't want to work. There are rules to working, they don't want to follow any rules.

Baltimore Times

​​98-Year-Old Gwendolyn Johnson Honored by MLA Community Activist Served on Board for 51 Years

With a big smile on her face, 98-year-old Gwendolyn Johnson talked about her longevity while also sharing a conversation she had with her grandchildren. “I feel fine,” said Johnson. “I can’t walk, but I don’t complain because I’ve got two legs. I asked the good Lord if I could live to be 100. One of my grandchildren said, ‘You aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The good Lord isn’t going to let you come up there yet because you are going to be running around trying to boss his angels.’”
CBS Baltimore

Councilwoman Ramos after threat of legal action from NACA: 'I will not be silenced'

BALTIMORE -- Faced with the threat of legal action from a housing nonprofit, City Councilwoman Odette Ramos responded Friday, saying she stands by her "buyer beware" notice about the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America."I will not be silenced. It is my job as Baltimore City Councilwoman to provide information to residents so they can make good decisions," she said. "Residents have choices as to where they obtain housing counseling services and I have provided the information for other organizations in Baltimore who provide free housing counseling services." The 14th District councilwoman confirmed she received a "cease and desist" letter from...
Wbaltv.com

7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
Maryland Reporter

Kittleman vs. Ball rematch takes a negative turn

This column by Len Lazarick appears in the September issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Allan Kittleman would love to be Howard County executive again. So would current County Executive Calvin Ball. To achieve Republican Kittleman’s ambition he must defeat the same Democrat who thwarted his hope for a second term four years ago.
foxbaltimore.com

Expert: Violence reduction strategy 'isn't a success if more people are dying elsewhere'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As Baltimore enters another month, leaders look to current violence reduction strategies to curb the violence, but the data suggests an uphill battle. The Group Violence Reduction Strategy, or GVRS, is a violence reduction plan that had been attempted in Baltimore City twice before. The national strategy works to target known people involved in criminal behavior, offering them a way out of a life of crime.
WOLB 1010AM

MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com

Threatening legal action, Boston housing group escalates feud with Baltimore councilwoman

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Boston-based housing advocacy group sent a cease-and-desist letter to Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos Thursday after Ramos warned Baltimore residents not to attend one of the group's upcoming events. Ramos said residents should not attend the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America's upcoming five-day housing counseling event...
weaa.org

Today With Dr. Kaye: Advantages of Single Gender Schools

Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys is the first charter school in the city to serve exclusively boys with a continuous academic program from grades 4 through 8. CEO, Edwin Avent and principal Dr. Barney Wilson, who is also the first Black principal of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, join Dr. Kaye to discuss the work being done at both institutions and advantages of educating young boys and girls in different environments.
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott, County Executive Olszewski attend kick off for Maryland Cycling Classic

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday Mayor Brandon Scott will join Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr., to kick off the Inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic. They will be joined by Maryland Secretary of Commerce R. Michael Gill, Sport and Entertainment Corp. of Maryland President Terry Hasseltine, Visit Baltimore CEO Al Hutchinson, UnitedHealthcare Mid-Atlantic Region CEO Joe Ochipinti CEO, event partners, and cyclists.
CBS News

Scott announces over $13M in funding to 15 Baltimore nonprofits

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday announced over $13 million in grants for 15 nonprofits that "support Baltimore's most vulnerable communities." It's the third round of American Rescue Plan Act grant awards to nonprofits from the Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs. The first two rounds awarded 17 nonprofits with over $14 million in grants.
Wbaltv.com

Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore: Navy Working Dogs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore return with festivals and exciting activities, all in person starting next week. Master at Arms First Class with the Navy Working Dogs Trevor Houseknecht shares more about the lively experience. The Navy Working Dog does a demonstration attack on a...
foxbaltimore.com

Man pleads not criminally responsible in Maryland shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
