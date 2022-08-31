Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market could surge another 12% through the end of the year as more than $100 billion pours into equity funds, JPMorgan says
The stock market could surge another 12% into year-end as technicals turn positive, according to JPMorgan. The bank said more than $100 billion from trend followers are on the verge of pouring into stocks. "Trend following strategies that were largely short equities this year are covering shorts," JPMorgan said. The...
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
How to Buy Microsoft for the Cost of a Penny Stock
Most brokerages offer investors the opportunity to invest in fractional shares of high-priced companies like Microsoft.
This Tech Stock Just Raised Its Dividend By Nearly Double the Inflation Rate
And investors still have time to buy before the ex-dividend date.
RELATED PEOPLE
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Here's your chance to beat the market with safer growth stocks.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever
Costamare's quiet but steady dividend increases and ability to consistently pay out make it a smart asset to hold.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 179% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices is succeeding thanks to its diverse mix of consumer and business customers. The company just completed its acquisition of Xilinx, making it the global leader in high-performance computing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ValueWalk
Should The Fed Raise Rates 100 Basis Points In September?
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. There are two things weighing on the market which is why it is in a poor mood. First, the 10-year Treasury yield is 3.28%. Now, if rates stay at this level, I think the Fed should just raise rates 100 basis points on September 21st and get it over with because market rates have risen dramatically.
Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good For Income Portfolios
The price action in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shed 7% in the wake of the Q4 earnings report but income investors should be cheering the news. Campbell Soup Company is a high-yielding value among consumer staples (NYSEARCA: XLP) stocks, a buy-and-hold name for income investors, and it just went on sale. Yes, the Q4 results were only as-expected and the guidance was tepid, but neither is worth a high-single-digit decline in share prices, especially with risk-off names back in favor. The decline is driven more by the CEO commentary than anything else and even it is not as bad as it may sound. The company says inflationary pressures are still a risk but growth is still expected on the top and bottom lines and there is an opening for outperformance as well.
Amazon Is A Top September Stock Idea From JPMorgan: 'Full Speed Ahead'?
Amazon.com Inc AMZN is featured on JPMorgan Chase's top ideas list of stocks to buy for the month of September. Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown is holding Amazon shares for the long term. He weighed in on the bullish short-term analyst call Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What...
1 Dynamic Growth Stock for September
The S&P 500 averages a negative return during the month of September. Organigram is moving up the market share ladder in the Canadian marijuana market. Quarterly revenue growth, plus an all-time low stock price, could equate to big long-term gains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Hormel Foods stock drops after profit miss and outlook lowered, while sales guidance was raised
Shares of Hormel Foods Corp. dropped 4.3% in premarket trading Thursday, after the branded food company raised its full-year sales outlook but cut its profit view, citing expectations that high cost inflation will persist. The company also reported fiscal third-quarter net income to the quarter to July 31 that rose to $218.l9 million, or 40 cents a share, from $176.9 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus was for earnings per share of 41 cents. Sales grew 6.0% to a record $3.03 billion, to top the FactSet consensus of $3.00 billion, as grocery products sales rose 24.5% and refrigerated foods sales increased 2.2%, amid "strong" demand for foodservice products. For fiscal 2022, the company cut its EPS guidance range to $1.78 to $1.85 from $1.87 to $1.97, but raised its sales guidance to $12.2 billion to $12.8 billion from $11.7 billion to $12.5 billion. "We expect elevated cost inflation to persist, primarily related to operations, logistics and raw material inputs," said Chief Executive Jim Snee. "We view the majority of the escalated cost pressures we are currently absorbing as transient and likely to subside over the coming quarters." The stock has gained 4.1% over the past three months, while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF has slipped 0.5% and the S&P 500 has lost 3.6%.
ValueWalk
Could Nike Stock be Oversold, But Still Overvalued?
Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock is approaching its 52-week low made in July. That’s presenting an interesting dilemma for investors. On the one hand, if the stock holds the July lows as a support level, a technical case can be made that NKE stock is oversold. On the other hand, a...
ValueWalk
These Are The 10 Best Performing Equity Energy Funds
Investing in the energy sector could be lucrative, but it is not without risks. One can, however, reduce the risk by investing in a portfolio of energy companies through Equity Energy funds. Such funds invest in U.S. or non-U.S. energy and/or energy-related companies. Let’s take a look at the 10 best performing Equity Energy funds.
NASDAQ
The total return for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years
The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 215% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 15% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.
AMD And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
ValueWalk
How Will The Chip Ban Affect Nvidia’s Stock?
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) have been directed by the U.S. government to stop the sales of their latest data center and enterprise chips, specifically the A100 and H100 chips. These chips have a number of different uses including AI, enterprise, networking, and cloud. Nvidia’s stock fell in after-hours trading,...
Stocks could see an outsized rally later this year and into 2023 if markets follow election-cycle history, BofA says
Markets typically rebound after a September slump, but stocks tend to rally even more in midterm-election years, Bank of America said. The month of October across all years is positive 59.6% of the time, with average returns of 0.50%. During midterm election years, October is in the green 65.2% of...
Is Viatris Inc. a Contrarian Dividend Option for Your Portfolio?
Does Viatris Inc. make a good contrarian dividend play? It potentially could — for the right investor. Let's look at why you might want to invest.
Comments / 0