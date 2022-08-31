ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

City’s first EDC to market Dallas for business growth

The City of Dallas created its first Economic Development Corporation recently to help market Dallas as a destination for businesses. Economic Development Corporations, or EDCs, are nonprofit entities separate from the cities or governmental entities they serve. The State of Texas has one, as do many towns and cities across the state.
DALLAS, TX
Jia Asian Bistro opening soon at Arboretum Village

It looks like Jia Asian Bistro is getting closer to opening its Arboretum Village location. The Advocate reported the news of the expansion last November, but we haven’t updated since then. The restaurant confirmed to the Advocate that they’re planning on having a soft opening later this week; The...
DALLAS, TX
Dwell with Dignity’s Thrift Studio pop up supports Dallas area nonprofits

Dwell with Dignity recently kicked off the 12th year of its Thrift Studio, a month-long home design pop up featuring Dallas designers and artists. The pop up continues until Sept. 24 in the Design District from Tuesday through Saturday. Nonprofits will also be featured on certain days Sept. 3-17, including Howdy Homemade.
DALLAS, TX
Support Advocate Media’s hyperlocal journalism during NTX Giving Day

Every year, Communities Foundation of Texas hosts NTX Giving Day, a campaign where thousands of nonprofits across Texas advocate for their cause. Show your support for Advocate Media by donating to us during our first year participating, or start your own fundraiser to support us. creating a campaign for others to donate.
DALLAS, TX
Deep Ellum Arts Festival comes to an end after nearly 30 years

After 28 years, it’s over for the Deep Ellum Arts Festival. Founder Stephen Millard cited economic conditions and security concerns as a few reasons why the festival is ending. “We have always been dependent on support from the local community, national sponsors and in-kind media, and I have become...
DALLAS, TX

