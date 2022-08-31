ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Governor’s Plate winners named at State Fair

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — Nine food trucks competed for culinary honors during the second annual Governor’s Plate competition on Tuesday at the Colorado State Fair.

This year, contestants were instructed to bring their most creative twist to the competition theme, “Your Take on Fair Food,” and Governor Jared Polis and event attendees voted on their favorite.

Anne’s À La Mode presented a delicious Habanero Peach Cup-O-Cobbler, prepared with ingredients from Colorado Proud producers, including Colorado peaches, to win the competition.

Papa Mario’s created an Elote Grilled Cheese sandwich with corn and chiles from Musso farms in Pueblo, CO and belford cheese from James Ranch in Durango CO to earn the People’s Choice prize.

“There is nothing more enjoyable than celebrating Colorado food and culture, on a beautiful night at our State Fair in Pueblo, with local chefs, locally sourced ingredients, and fun competition,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Congratulations to our winners, who fed us well and inspired us through their creativity and love for Colorado.”

All nine food truck competitors used Colorado-sourced ingredients to create their signature dishes.

“Colorado agriculture provides some of the best, healthiest, most flavorful ingredients in the country,” said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. “This competition showcases our many diverse agricultural products as well as the talents of local chefs who create culinary masterpieces using local Colorado Proud ingredients.”

If you’d like to taste some of the delicious offerings for yourself, the Colorado Proud food truck vendors who participated in the 2022 Governor’s Plate competition are:

To be classified as Colorado Proud, a truck must use food and/or agricultural products that have been grown, raised, or processed in Colorado. Visit the Colorado Proud website to learn more.

