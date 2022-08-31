ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

Train hits vehicle in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A vehicle was hit by a westbound train early Friday morning in Mishawaka. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. just east of the intersection of Lincolnway East and Capital Avenue. Police say nobody was in the vehicle at the time of the collision, and no...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Inside Indiana Business

South Bend to redevelop Eddy Street cloverleaf interchanges

Two professors from the University of Notre Dame are spearheading planning efforts for an infrastructure redevelopment project in South Bend. With the support of a $2.4 million federal infrastructure grant, the city and university are endeavoring to remove several cloverleaf interchanges, freeway-like ramps built in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Labor Day will adjust trash pickup schedule in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details with Labor Day right around the corner, the City of South Bend announces their trash schedule for next week. The city will not pick up trash or yard waste on Monday in observation of Labor Day. Residents who typically have their trash picked up on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Current Publishing

INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31

Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

No water distribution in Benton Harbor on Labor Day

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor residents will not be able to receive water distribution on Monday. There will be no bottled water distribution on Monday due to the holiday. The city advises residents to preemptively pick up water on Saturday and Sunday. Water bottle pick up is located at the Boys and Girls Club on Nate Wells Sr. Drive.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House

(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
BRISTOL, IN
WNDU

Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors for good in Granger. The restaurant had been in business for the past 10 years, and announced the closure on social media. The chain says they’re closing their Granger location “due to irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and...
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is continuing on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project. Plans call for more than 100 new housing units to be built on riverfront property at a cost of up to $7.3 million dollars. Next week, city council members will be asked to provide property tax breaks...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend announces trash schedule for Labor Day week

The city of South Bend will be delaying trash and yard waste pickup service by one day next week for the Labor Day holiday. The holiday week trash and yard waste schedule will be:. Monday, September 5: Labor Day observed, no trash or yard waste pickup. Tuesday, September 6: Trash...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Felix

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got a chance to meet Felix, who is currently at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. He’s 2-years-old, and has tons of energy. If you would like to adopt Felix or any other pet from the Humane Society of...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Vehicle Strikes La Porte Chain Store

(La Porte, IN) - It appears no injuries resulted from a motor vehicle striking the wall of a pharmacy this afternoon in La Porte. At about 12:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to CVS at 1407 Lincolnway. A small hole was left in the brick exterior of the structure while...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Clay High School on lockdown Friday in response to student fight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay High School was on a brief lockdown on Friday in response to a fight between students, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation. The St. Joseph County Police Department was called to the school at 11:20 a.m. for a fight involving three students. By...
SOUTH BEND, IN

