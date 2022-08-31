Get to know Dawn Augusta, a DNP graduate from 2021 and one of more than 17,000 Edson College alumni worldwide. Throughout her career, Dawn Augusta has impacted health care in many ways. First, as a bedside nurse delivering care for 15 years. Then, as an educator teaching at Arizona State University’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation, and now as an innovation leader.

