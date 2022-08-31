ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

asu.edu

Mayo, ASU MedTech Accelerator advances health care delivery in Arizona

Graduates from the program to reveal their innovative health care solutions at fall showcase. One year ago, Arizona State University’s Health Futures Center opened its doors and started a new chapter in the long-standing partnership between ASU and the globally renowned Mayo Clinic. Located in northeast Phoenix, south of...
PHOENIX, AZ
asu.edu

ASU Enterprise Partners honored as top employer for 9th year in a row

ASU Enterprise Partners achieved the honor of Top Company to Work for in Arizona for the ninth consecutive year, ranking 20th in the medium employer category. ASU Enterprise Partners is a private, nonprofit parent company whose mission is to provide an ecosystem of services to create solutions and generate resources to extend Arizona State University’s reach and advance its charter.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU Honors Faculty Fellow recognized by Western Literature Association

“High-caliber scholarship,” “exemplary” and “bold” were words used by members of the Don D. Walker Prize Committee of the Western Literature Association to describe an essay by Alexander Young, Honors Faculty Fellow in Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University. Young’s essay, titled “Settler...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU spirit soars in classrooms everywhere

So far this fall, more than 4,000 Arizona State University alumni educators have received a back-to-school pack from the ASU Alumni Association. To keep the spirit going, the association will still be accepting signups to receive the packs through Friday, Sept. 9. Pre-K through college educators can visit alumni.asu.edu/sundevilteacherpack to...
TEMPE, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
asu.edu

Freedom to explore varied pathways in doctorate program helped ASU nursing alumna grow in confidence

Get to know Dawn Augusta, a DNP graduate from 2021 and one of more than 17,000 Edson College alumni worldwide. Throughout her career, Dawn Augusta has impacted health care in many ways. First, as a bedside nurse delivering care for 15 years. Then, as an educator teaching at Arizona State University’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation, and now as an innovation leader.
TEMPE, AZ

