ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bennett, Georgia D lead No. 3 Dawgs to 49-3 rout of Oregon

ATLANTA (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn’t miss a beat, and No. 3 Georgia looked very much like a team intent of defending its national championship with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with two touchdowns and ran for another score before calling it a day in the third quarter of the season opener, the Bulldogs leading 42-3 and having thoroughly ruined the debut of Oregon coach Dan Lanning. After spending the last three years as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator, Lanning got a look at his former team from the opposing sideline in a game played before a predominantly red-clad crowd at the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. One awful performance into his head coaching career, Lanning saw just how far the Ducks have to go.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy