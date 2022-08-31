ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mwcconnection.com

Nevada Football Week 1 opponent preview and prediction: Texas State

We are officially 24 hours away from the Nevada Wolf Pack football team kicking off their home opener at Mackay Stadium against the Texas State Bobcats of the Sun Belt conference. This will be the first of two back-to-back afternoon contests to begin the 2022 home slate for Nevada. Texas...
SAN MARCOS, TX
kunr.org

A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
SPARKS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Forecasts predict Reno's hottest Labor Day weekend ever | Reno Memo

Support local journalism through February with a $1 subscription to RGJ.com! It's probably going to be the hottest Labor Day weekend ever in western Nevada -- 105 degrees isn't out of the question. Heading to the Rib Cook-Off? Stay hydrated -- drink at least as many ounces of water as ribs eaten. And say hi to Jefferson Starship for us; they're appearing Sunday in the musical lineup.  ...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Morning Break takes the show on the road to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - In a KOLO 8 Morning Break first, the 9 a.m. lifestyle show hit the road. Okay, we just went down the street to Victorian Square for the 2022 Best in the West Rib Cook Off hosted by Nugget Resort Casino. A year’s worth of prep goes into pulling this event off year after year, and we’re not just talking about the Nugget and the city of Sparks. Vendors from Northern Nevada, as far east as Pennsylvania and Virginia and even across the globe like the Australian team come to Reno/Sparks to leave their mark in the world of bar-be-que.
SPARKS, NV
bestoflasvegas.com

1st new casino in decades opens in Sparks

It’s been more than 20 years since a new casino has opened in Northern Nevada. That changed Tuesday with the grand opening of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, an event attended by Gov. Steve Sisolak and Garry Goett, chairman and CEO of the casino’s Las Vegas-based operator, Olympia Gaming.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Geothermal Conference Held in Reno

It's a resource that industry experts hope to tap into more in the coming years. Right now, most geothermal power plants are in the western United States and Hawaii.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race is back

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

A new express lift at Mt. Rose ski continues to make strides

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new express lift at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe continues to make strides. The old Lakeview triple chair towers and lift terminals have been removed and the site is almost ready for the installation of a high-speed four-passenger lift. The Lakeview Express will take riders to...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Competency hearing in Troy Driver case set for September 12

A Nevada justice of the peace has canceled this month’s preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge decides if he’s competent to stand trial. Troy Driver was scheduled to appear in justice court in Fernley Sept. 13-15 for...
FERNLEY, NV
Sierra Sun

Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Dangerous Fire Conditions Over Holiday Weekend

Intense heat will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week. Wind will also bring extreme fire danger over the weekend. Cooling is coming, but not until at least Thursday of next week. -Jeff. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Barrels & Bites...
