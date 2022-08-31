Read full article on original website
Nevada Football Week 1 opponent preview and prediction: Texas State
We are officially 24 hours away from the Nevada Wolf Pack football team kicking off their home opener at Mackay Stadium against the Texas State Bobcats of the Sun Belt conference. This will be the first of two back-to-back afternoon contests to begin the 2022 home slate for Nevada. Texas...
Reno, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Edward C. Reed High School football team will have a game with Bishop Manogue Catholic High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Edward C. Reed High SchoolBishop Manogue Catholic High School.
A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
‘Everything takes longer’: Employers struggle to find new normal amid inflation, rising costs
Opening a new business right in the middle of a pandemic might not sound like the greatest of ideas. But that’s exactly what Cheryl Lewis did in October 2020 — an especially harrowing time for Washoe County as it saw rising COVID-19 deaths and the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Nevada. ...
Forecasts predict Reno's hottest Labor Day weekend ever | Reno Memo
Support local journalism through February with a $1 subscription to RGJ.com! It's probably going to be the hottest Labor Day weekend ever in western Nevada -- 105 degrees isn't out of the question. Heading to the Rib Cook-Off? Stay hydrated -- drink at least as many ounces of water as ribs eaten. And say hi to Jefferson Starship for us; they're appearing Sunday in the musical lineup. ...
Morning Break takes the show on the road to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - In a KOLO 8 Morning Break first, the 9 a.m. lifestyle show hit the road. Okay, we just went down the street to Victorian Square for the 2022 Best in the West Rib Cook Off hosted by Nugget Resort Casino. A year’s worth of prep goes into pulling this event off year after year, and we’re not just talking about the Nugget and the city of Sparks. Vendors from Northern Nevada, as far east as Pennsylvania and Virginia and even across the globe like the Australian team come to Reno/Sparks to leave their mark in the world of bar-be-que.
Legends Bay Casino, the first new Reno-Sparks casino in decades, holds grand opening
Trays of wine and hors d'oeuvres moved across the gaming floor of Legends Bay Casino late Tuesday, the edibles quickly making their way into the hands of various guests eager to experience the first new casino to open in Reno-Sparks in more than two decades. For Olympia Gaming CEO Gary Goett, it’s a...
1st new casino in decades opens in Sparks
It’s been more than 20 years since a new casino has opened in Northern Nevada. That changed Tuesday with the grand opening of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, an event attended by Gov. Steve Sisolak and Garry Goett, chairman and CEO of the casino’s Las Vegas-based operator, Olympia Gaming.
Geothermal Conference Held in Reno
It's a resource that industry experts hope to tap into more in the coming years. Right now, most geothermal power plants are in the western United States and Hawaii.
Caution urged around Reno's Virginia Lake due to algae bloom
People and pets recreating around Virginia Lake are being urged to avoid all contact with the water for at least the next two months due to an algae bloom. Algae blooms are common at the lake during the warm summer months, according to a press release from the city of Reno. ...
The Great Reno Balloon Race is back
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, Nevada)
The crash happened on Curry and Koontz at around 6 p.m. According to the officials, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and the car driver was uninjured in the crash. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the deputies.
Heat watch issued as temps up to 105 forecast for Reno, Black Rock Desert over Labor Day
This Labor Day could be one of the hottest in Reno’s history. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Monday evening, with temperatures up to 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. ...
A new express lift at Mt. Rose ski continues to make strides
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new express lift at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe continues to make strides. The old Lakeview triple chair towers and lift terminals have been removed and the site is almost ready for the installation of a high-speed four-passenger lift. The Lakeview Express will take riders to...
Recreational Marijuana in Churchill County Despite Ordinances Against
Recreational cannabis was approved by Nevada voters in 2016, but it was left to local communities to decide if they would allow the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Churchill County and the City of Fallon decided against it, with the city allowing the one medical dispensary that was opened in July of 2017.
Burning Man sculpture honors Truckee Burner who died in Black Rock Desert
In the winter, shards of ice float near the shores of Lake Superior like paper boats. The lake is 350 miles long, 160 miles wide and reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet, but it's usually gentle. The waves are calm, lapping at the snow-covered beaches. But when piercing blizzards roar in from across the lake, the second largest...
Competency hearing in Troy Driver case set for September 12
A Nevada justice of the peace has canceled this month’s preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge decides if he’s competent to stand trial. Troy Driver was scheduled to appear in justice court in Fernley Sept. 13-15 for...
"Great Resignation" is more like the "Great Jump" for our region says UNR researcher
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — We are used to hearing of the "Great Resignation" on a national level as employees continue to voluntarily quit their jobs. However, here in our region, a University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), researcher -- Brian Bonnenfant -- said what we are experiencing is what he is calling the "Great Jump."
Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
Dangerous Fire Conditions Over Holiday Weekend
Intense heat will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week. Wind will also bring extreme fire danger over the weekend. Cooling is coming, but not until at least Thursday of next week. -Jeff. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Barrels & Bites...
