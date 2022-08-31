SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - In a KOLO 8 Morning Break first, the 9 a.m. lifestyle show hit the road. Okay, we just went down the street to Victorian Square for the 2022 Best in the West Rib Cook Off hosted by Nugget Resort Casino. A year’s worth of prep goes into pulling this event off year after year, and we’re not just talking about the Nugget and the city of Sparks. Vendors from Northern Nevada, as far east as Pennsylvania and Virginia and even across the globe like the Australian team come to Reno/Sparks to leave their mark in the world of bar-be-que.

SPARKS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO