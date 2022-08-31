Read full article on original website
Go Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Movie-Worthy Wedding Weekend
It was a wedding weekend to remember! Jennifer Lopez is giving fans an inside look at her wedding to Ben Affleck in the latest edition of her On the JLo newsletter. "This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now," Lopez began, quoting a line out of the Affleck-direct film, Live by Night.
Britney Spears' Son Jayden Breaks Silence on Missing Her Wedding
Jayden James Federline is speaking out. In an interview with Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's youngest son that's set to air Friday night on ITV News, Daily Mail reports that the 15-year-old tells Daphne Barak why he and his brother, 16-year-old Sean Preston, missed their mom's June wedding to Sam Asghari.
Willow Smith on Pushback Over a Rock Album: 'If I Had Been White, It Would've Been Completely Fine'
Willow Smith is speaking out against the pushback she received as a Black woman, after releasing her latest rock album, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old musician shared her thoughts on the double standard. “When I wanted to do a rock...
JR Ridinger, Miami Socialite, Dead at 63: Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, Beckham Family Pay Tribute
Market America founder and Miami socialite JR Ridinger died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 63. JR's wife, Loren Ridinger, shared the news on social media, revealing that her husband suffered a "sudden pulmonary embolism" that took his life while on vacation. "In just a second - he was gone. A moment," she wrote. "I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again."
Alicia Keys Reacts After Fan Aggressively Kisses Her During Concert
When Alicia Keys sings her 2021 hit, "Come for Me," she does not mean it literally. The famed singer-songwriter responded to a viral video that showed a fan aggressively kissing her on the cheek during her concert in Canada this week and revealed it was just as shocking for her as it looked.
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Has a Tense Confrontation With Chantel's Mom Karen Amid Nasty Divorce (Exclusive)
Pedro and Chantel's divorce drama is extending to her family. In this exclusive clip from Monday's The Family Chantel, Pedro goes to the house they share that he moved out of in order to tell Chantel he's filing for divorce, but instead, is met by his mother-in-law, Karen. Pedro and...
Zendaya Celebrates 26th Birthday With Tom Holland and 'Euphoria' Co-Star Hunter Schafer in NYC
Zendaya may have just turned 26 but she looked like a million bucks. The Euphoria star hit up New York City on Thursday and was surrounded by possibly her biggest fan, boyfriend Tom Holland. The couple was spotted heading into the ritzy MAMO Italian Restaurant in SoHo, where they were...
Dominic Monaghan Recalls Evangeline Lilly Split and His Turning Point: 'I Was Surrounded by Pills'
Dominic Monaghan is opening up about his "devastating" split from Lost co-star Evangeline Lilly. While appearing on Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast, Monaghan got candid about his past relationships, but it was his split from Lilly that the Lord of the Rings actor said hurt the most. "I think I've only...
Jennifer Hudson to Kick Off Talk Show With 'American Idol' Reunion, Lands Simon Cowell as First Guest
Jennifer Hudson is kicking off her daytime talk show with a blast from the past! On Friday, it was announced that the EGOT winner will reunite with former American Idol judge Simon Cowell on the series premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The reunion will be the pair's first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.
Watch Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Twins Step Into the House Their Dad Bought Them
Nick Cannon's twins have a new home. On Thursday, Abby De La Rosa took to Instagram to share a video of the 14-month-old twins she shares with the entertainer exploring the house Cannon bought for them. In the sweet clip, Zion and Zillion wander around the yet-to-be furnished living room...
The Osbourne Family Are Returning to Reality TV in New Series 'Home to Roost'
The first family of reality TV is getting ready to return to the small screen. As the Osbourne family prepares to move back to the United Kingdom, they are planning to document the transition in a new docuseries titled, Home to Roost. Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack will all be...
Britney Spears' Son Jayden Hopes to Repair Relationship With His Mom
Britney Spears' youngest son really wants to see her again, and he's adamant their strained relationship can be fixed. In an interview with ITV News, Jayden James Federline told U.S. journalist Daphne Barak that while his relationship with Britney is currently estranged, he's hopeful they can fix it if they take the necessary steps.
'Making The Cut' Season 3: Shop the Winning Looks from Episodes 5 and 6
One of the best things about fall is the return of our favorite TV shows, and Making the Cut is finally back for season three! Hosted by style savants Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the reality competition show Making the Cut offers 10 emerging fashion designers the chance to transform their small businesses into globally recognized brands.
Armie Hammer's Aunt Casey Opens Up About 'House of Hammer' Doc and 'Multigenerational Abuse' (Exclusive)
Casey Hammer is opening up to ET about the Discovery+ House of Hammer documentary premiering on Sept. 2, and she's hoping it instills some courage in people facing abusive situations in their own families while shining a light on the privileged lives of the wealthy. ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke...
Bethenny Frankel Calls Meghan Markle 'Sanctimonious,' Tells Her to Move on From Royal Family Drama
Bethenny Frankel is tired of hearing Meghan Markle's complaints about her life as a member of the royal family. In a new episode of her podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel, titled "The Real Housewife of Buckingham Palace," the 51-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star specifically calls out the Duchess of Sussex in light of her most recent interview about the royals.
Valerie Bertineli Praises Wolfgang Van Halen's Performance With Dave Grohl at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
The reviews are in, and Wolfgang Van Halen "killed it" during his performance with Dave Grohl at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. The succinct analysis comes from none other than Wolfie's mom Valerie Bertinelli, who took to Twitter on Saturday and subtweeted a video showing Wolfgang rocking out onstage at Wembley Stadium in London. Bertinelli wrote, "WOLFIE KILLED IT. So proud of you @WolfVanHalen."
Ina Garten Shares Clip from First-Ever 'Barefoot Contessa' Episode 20 Years After It Was Filmed
Ina Garten is looking back on a special moment. On Thursday, the 74-year-old Food Network star took to Instagram to share a clip from the first-ever episode of Barefoot Contessa, which aired in November 2002. In the video, Garten walks viewers through how to make the perfect lemonade as part...
