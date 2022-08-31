ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears' Son Jayden Breaks Silence on Missing Her Wedding

Jayden James Federline is speaking out. In an interview with Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's youngest son that's set to air Friday night on ITV News, Daily Mail reports that the 15-year-old tells Daphne Barak why he and his brother, 16-year-old Sean Preston, missed their mom's June wedding to Sam Asghari.
ETOnline.com

JR Ridinger, Miami Socialite, Dead at 63: Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, Beckham Family Pay Tribute

Market America founder and Miami socialite JR Ridinger died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 63. JR's wife, Loren Ridinger, shared the news on social media, revealing that her husband suffered a "sudden pulmonary embolism" that took his life while on vacation. "In just a second - he was gone. A moment," she wrote. "I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again."
ETOnline.com

Alicia Keys Reacts After Fan Aggressively Kisses Her During Concert

When Alicia Keys sings her 2021 hit, "Come for Me," she does not mean it literally. The famed singer-songwriter responded to a viral video that showed a fan aggressively kissing her on the cheek during her concert in Canada this week and revealed it was just as shocking for her as it looked.
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson to Kick Off Talk Show With 'American Idol' Reunion, Lands Simon Cowell as First Guest

Jennifer Hudson is kicking off her daytime talk show with a blast from the past! On Friday, it was announced that the EGOT winner will reunite with former American Idol judge Simon Cowell on the series premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The reunion will be the pair's first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears' Son Jayden Hopes to Repair Relationship With His Mom

Britney Spears' youngest son really wants to see her again, and he's adamant their strained relationship can be fixed. In an interview with ITV News, Jayden James Federline told U.S. journalist Daphne Barak that while his relationship with Britney is currently estranged, he's hopeful they can fix it if they take the necessary steps.
ETOnline.com

'Making The Cut' Season 3: Shop the Winning Looks from Episodes 5 and 6

One of the best things about fall is the return of our favorite TV shows, and Making the Cut is finally back for season three! Hosted by style savants Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the reality competition show Making the Cut offers 10 emerging fashion designers the chance to transform their small businesses into globally recognized brands.
ETOnline.com

Bethenny Frankel Calls Meghan Markle 'Sanctimonious,' Tells Her to Move on From Royal Family Drama

Bethenny Frankel is tired of hearing Meghan Markle's complaints about her life as a member of the royal family. In a new episode of her podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel, titled "The Real Housewife of Buckingham Palace," the 51-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star specifically calls out the Duchess of Sussex in light of her most recent interview about the royals.
ETOnline.com

Valerie Bertineli Praises Wolfgang Van Halen's Performance With Dave Grohl at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The reviews are in, and Wolfgang Van Halen "killed it" during his performance with Dave Grohl at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. The succinct analysis comes from none other than Wolfie's mom Valerie Bertinelli, who took to Twitter on Saturday and subtweeted a video showing Wolfgang rocking out onstage at Wembley Stadium in London. Bertinelli wrote, "WOLFIE KILLED IT. So proud of you @WolfVanHalen."
MUSIC

