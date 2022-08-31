Market America founder and Miami socialite JR Ridinger died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 63. JR's wife, Loren Ridinger, shared the news on social media, revealing that her husband suffered a "sudden pulmonary embolism" that took his life while on vacation. "In just a second - he was gone. A moment," she wrote. "I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again."

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO