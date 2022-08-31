ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, OH

New London notes: Firelands Labor Day Festival begins Friday

By Ellen Simmons
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
The 113th Firelands Labor Day Festival will be held Friday-Monday, with most activities at the Recreation Park, 2 Blake St., New London.

The midway opens at 6 p.m. Friday and noon for the rest of the festival. A softball tournament continues throughout the weekend. Saturday features a 5k, horseshoe tourney, open truck pull and the Firelands Festival Pageant.

Sunday begins with a church service, followed by sand volleyball, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments and a demolition derby. Monday’s activities include an open tractor pull, mud bog, cornhole,kiddie tractor pull, kids’ games, pizza eating and cookie baking contests and the always spectacular fireworks display.

Music will be provided by Aiden Albaugh on Saturday night and the band Pass the Shine on Sunday night. The New London Historical Society will have a display in the Hileman Building.

Each day 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. the Boy Scouts will offer games and a pine wood derby track at their cabin.

All of the above will be included in the admission price, except for a bounce house. Children ages 3 and under are free each day (rides included). Daily admission Saturday and Monday is $7 ($4 for those 62 and over) and Sunday is $10 ($7 for seniors). For rules and entry forms, go to newlondonoh.com.

Also, the Recreation Park the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale under the tent next to the library will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a large collection of paperback and hardback fiction and nonfiction available for sale by donation. The Rotary-sponsored parade begins near the Post Office at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Reservoir Park at 2495 Euclid Road offers opportunities for swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, windsurfing, picnicking and more every day through Oct. 30. Admission is $3, with children 3 and under free. A public golf course is located near the park.

