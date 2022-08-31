Read full article on original website
Amazon's Outlet Is Filled with End-of-Season Deals on Patio Furniture Sets — Up to 53% Off
The final weeks of summer may mark the end of beach days, but it certainly doesn't mean patio season is over. Relaxing outside on some comfy furniture or sharing a meal on the deck is an activity that should continue well into fall. But if you've been keen to upgrade...
ETOnline.com
Amazon Labor Day Sale 2022: The 50 Best Deals to Shop on Tech, Fashion, Beauty, and More
With back-to-school season upon us and fall right around the corner, Amazon has plenty of products on sale for Labor Day with endless savings. Some of the best discounts on furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics, and so much more continue to be offered at Amazon with some out-of-this-world deals. From leggings to AirPods, we're keeping our eyes on the best markdowns to shop before all the good stuff is sold out.
ETOnline.com
Save 25% on the Always Pan, Perfect Pot and More Kitchenware This Weekend at Our Place's Labor Day Sale
While Labor Day means the summer is over for some, shoppers know the holiday welcomes excellent deals on nearly everything imaginable. As we head into Labor Day weekend, Our Place has a huge sitewide sale through Tuesday, September 6. The Our Place Labor Day Sale takes 25% off all of the brand's cookware and dinnerware, including the popular Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Even the brand's newest releases like the Cast Iron Always Pan and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are marked down.
hunker.com
5 Trends in Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Home That You'll Want to Copy ASAP
In a new Architectural Digest home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.
I paid $250 for a jungle-themed hotel room with a treehouse bed and waterfall tub. I thought it was a fun concept, but I wouldn't go back.
Insider's writer stayed at Anniversary Inn in Salt Lake City, a hotel with themed rooms including her jungle-inspired Swiss Family Robinson Suite.
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Sale has arrived in time to prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has Labor Day deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
ETOnline.com
Give Your Bedding and Towels a Refresh for the Fall at Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale
As the long, hot summer comes to a close, it is a good idea to swap out your linens for new bedding and towels that are ready for the upcoming fall season. To refresh both your bedroom and bathroom, Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale is discounting the internet-favorite brand's sheets, duvets, towels, and more. Get 15% off everything from your linens to your shower curtain to your bathrobe at Brooklinen right now.
ETOnline.com
Lululemon Align Leggings Are on Sale Now, Plus More of the Best Lululemon Labor Day Deals
Lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples, but also prove to be longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are so smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, new men’s and women’s styles are added to Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale section every week.
YOGA・
10 she shed ideas: the perfect way to escape outdoors, in style
Whether you use it for your hobbies or as a place to catch up on some R&R, the best she shed ideas combine style and function. We know the term 'she shed' might be a little outdated in 2022, but the concept of them is timeless. Essentially, from the outside,...
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day Appliance Deals to Shop from Best Buy: Save on Dyson, KitchenAid, LG and More
If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy's Labor Day Sale is offering huge appliance deals this weekend. The Best Buy Labor Day 2022 Sale has major markdowns, with even larger savings when you bundle appliances for your kitchen or laundry room from top brands like GE, Samsung, and LG.
AOL Corp
Walmart raises price of Sam's Club membership for first time in 9 years
Walmart's (WMT) Sam's Club memberships are about to get more expensive. On Wednesday, the company said it would the annual fees for both tiers of its Sam's Club memberships, with these higher annual fees set to take effect October 17. Annual membership fees will move to $50 from $45 for Club members, and to $110 from $100 for Plus members.
ETOnline.com
Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022: Save Up to 70% on Furniture, Appliances, Décor and More
Wayfair's Labor Day sale is officially here, and it's the perfect time to stock up on some of the home store's best-selling furniture, appliances, décor, and more. With so many stylish items for every kind of room, the Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022 is definitely worth shopping for to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or furniture, thousands of end-of-summer steals are on sale for up to 70% off.
ETOnline.com
Shop Today's Best Deals From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale
The holidays might be months away, but Ulta Beauty is making it feel a lot like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event started Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.
yankodesign.com
This Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels was built for a flexible + nomadic life
David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, decided to build an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to the pricier standard-size homes available on the market.” We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions,” said David. And their efforts led to the birth of ‘Tind’ – a beautiful wood-wrapped tiny home built in Norwegian style.
CARS・
ETOnline.com
'Making The Cut' Season 3: Shop the Winning Looks from Episodes 5 and 6
One of the best things about fall is the return of our favorite TV shows, and Making the Cut is finally back for season three! Hosted by style savants Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the reality competition show Making the Cut offers 10 emerging fashion designers the chance to transform their small businesses into globally recognized brands.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
How To Decorate Your Home With Blankets
Blankets aren't just for keeping you cozy. They can also help elevate a room or coax out a theme. Here are clever ways to decorate your house with blankets.
ETOnline.com
The Peace Out Skincare Labor Day Sale Is Packed With Must-Have Skin Saviors for 25% Off
With Labor Day just a few days away, now's you chance to stock up and save on skincare go-to's that you'll undoubtedly make the most of this fall. Whether your skin has residual damage from the summer or is a common victim of dryness that results in unwanted breakouts, Peace Out Skincare is known for its targeted skin care solutions. In the spirit of the holiday weekend, Peace Out Skincare just dropped its Labor Day sale, offering 25% off its acne-banishing and wrinkle-reducing products.
ETOnline.com
How to Watch 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' for Free Online — Now Streaming
If you already love the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, there's now another fantasy prequel to add to your roster. Amazon Studios' highly-anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Set 5,000 years before Frodo Baggins' story...
How to create a cosy home (without buying anything new)
Several years ago, my boyfriend and I attended the Hay literary festival, and in an uncharacteristic fit of nostalgia I suggested we drive to the village in which I grew up, around 45 minutes away. We toured the landmarks – my grandparents’ house, where I was born, the primary school I’d attended – and, of course, my childhood home, the small end-of-terrace I shared with my two big brothers and my father, following my mother’s departure to a tiny flat a mile or so away.
