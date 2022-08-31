Read full article on original website
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Elementary school teacher and her two children found shot dead at South Carolina home
A teacher and her two children were found dead in Horry County, South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.Law enforcement officers arrived at a home in the area to perform a welfare check, and eventually forced their way into the home where they found the bodies of 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and eight-year-old Emily Moberley.All three died of gunshot wounds, authorities said. It is unclear who perpetrated the shootings. Ms Moberley was an elementary school teacher in the county. Horry County Schools released a statement in the aftermath of the deaths offering the services of its trained counselours to...
