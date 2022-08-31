Help deputies locate stolen semi-truck
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a 2018 Kenworth semi-truck that was stolen in early July.
Deputies say the truck has a distinct paint job with purple fenders and flames on the hood. The semi-truck has license plate number 234XWA.
If you see this truck call PCSO at (719) 583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com .
