Help deputies locate stolen semi-truck

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a 2018 Kenworth semi-truck that was stolen in early July.

Deputies say the truck has a distinct paint job with purple fenders and flames on the hood. The semi-truck has license plate number 234XWA.

If you see this truck call PCSO at (719) 583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com .

