Pueblo County, CO

Help deputies locate stolen semi-truck

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a 2018 Kenworth semi-truck that was stolen in early July.

Deputies say the truck has a distinct paint job with purple fenders and flames on the hood. The semi-truck has license plate number 234XWA.

If you see this truck call PCSO at (719) 583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com .

KXRM

VIDEO: Body camera captures Randy Bishop firing at CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the body camera footage from multiple incidents involving Randy Bishop, the Colorado Springs man who was sentenced for two assaults and the attempted murder of a police officer, as well as the murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth in 2019. WARNING: Some details […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified a pedestrian who died after they were hit by a car in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 52-year-old Steven Fox of Colorado Springs. On August 26, around 5:30 p.m. CSPD responded to a two-car crash involving a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Rider identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for vehicle thefts and stolen items in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man involved in several vehicle thefts and other criminal mischiefs. Detectives were watching a pattern offender who had been on a recent crime spree, which included several Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) locations, thefts, criminal mischiefs, stolen vehicles and more. After several hours, detectives […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Multiple people arrested on narcotics charges in Downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested two people on narcotics charges after residents in the suspects’ neighborhood complained of “disruptive” behavior. According to CSPD, members of the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) began receiving complaints from residents in August regarding a home on West Kiowa Street that was “severely disrupting […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Minor taken into custody for armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) took a minor involved in an armed robbery into custody Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., officers from the Stetson Hills division were called to the intersection of Cedar Creek View and Space Center Drive for a reported robbery. Police say the suspect entered the location […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

