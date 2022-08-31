Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
WSLS
Celebrate National Food Bank Day by donating to a local food pantry
Friday, Sept. 2 is National Food Bank Day. This is a great excuse to give back. Southwest Virginia is filled with food banks that are in desperate need of help. Some of those include Feeding Southwest Virginia, Elliston Food Pantry, The Agape Center and the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry.
WSET
Roanoke Fire EMS Department awarded for their contributions to saving life
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department was awarded for saving a life in an accident. "Our personnel have been hard at work keeping our city safe, and we are proud to share their accomplishments with you," the department said. The department announced the people awarded. Battalion Chief...
wfirnews.com
Franklin County Humane Society shelters at capacity, calling for aid
The director of the Franklin County Humane Society’s adoption center shares the dire state of the shelter. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
WSLS
Bedford Humane Society to host adoption event on Sept. 11
BEDFORD, Va. – Clear The Shelters came to an end on Wednesday, but the effort to find other animals forever homes continues. The Bedford Humane Society said that they will hold an adoption event at the Bedford Tractor Supply on September 11 from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Shelter...
WSLS
Danville Public Schools to add safety measures
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Public School Board is continuing to adopt new safety measures as school is underway. Thursday’s discussion revolved around the use of metal detectors. Currently, George Washington High School is the only school in its division that has metal detectors. Last week, a student...
WSLS
Roanoke organizations receive over half a million in funding to curb gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. – On Thursday, Roanoke City leaders announced the latest efforts to curb gun violence. Three organizations received $550,000 through state and federal funding to help treat gun violence patients even after they leave the hospital, re-house victims of gun violence, and provide mental health services. “This funding...
wfxrtv.com
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley community remembers loved ones who died from overdoses
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members gathered Wednesday night to honor and remember their loved ones who died from overdoses. More than 2,000 people have died from overdoses in Virginia this year. The Hope Initiative and other community partners gave out purple ribbons and candles at an event...
WSLS
WATCH: Organizations receive $550K to combat gun violence in Roanoke
Several organizations have received $550K from The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to mitigate gun violence in Roanoke. Those awarded include the Carilion Clinic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley and Total Action for Progress. The event is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. “This funding is meaningful for our...
WSLS
Henry County Career Academy prepares students to enter the workforce
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County leaders are ensuring that the next generation is prepared to start new careers after graduating high school. Through the Career Academy at Henry County Schools, students learn welding and all of the proper techniques to ensure metal equipment fits in the right spot.
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth Highlighted in the International Police Chief Magazine
Chief Scott Booth was highlighted in the publication of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) Police Chief Magazine. The IACP is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders and is committed to advancing the safety of communities worldwide. This prestigious organization has more than 32,000 members in over 170 countries. This association has been serving communities by advancing leadership and professionalism in policing worldwide since 1893. The Police Chief magazine is the leading periodical for law enforcement executives.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City officials looking into shelter options as homeless numbers trend upward
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The issue of homelessness in Roanoke City has been a growing concern recently. This year, the number of people experiencing homelessness showed a downward trend compared to the last several years, but it seems to be picking up again. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea says the...
wfxrtv.com
Emotions run high after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students at Blacksburg High School were ordered to shelter-in-place on Thursday morning after officials received an anonymous report of a student with a hidden gun on campus. According to Montgomery County Public Schools, the shelter-in-place status went into effect shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday,...
chathamstartribune.com
J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation providing service to local residents
After decades in real estate sales, local resident Joan Daniel made the decision to go into estate sales several years back, when the American real estate market collapsed. It was a good move for Daniel, as J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation has emerged as a regional leader in estate sales.
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Faith Fest coming to Elmwood Park Amphitheater
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Quality Productions and Entertainment is a local family-based business seeking to bring events to the Roanoke area that will be uplifting and fun, while helping the community. As part of that mission, it’s presenting the Labor Day weekend concert, Faith Fest. Organizers say there will...
ffxnow.com
Special education instructor’s sudden death leaves Glasgow MS community in shock
Kevin Iglesias didn’t have much time to make an impact at Glasgow Middle School, but he managed to leave a deeply felt impression nonetheless. Known for his friendliness and dedication to students, the special education instructional assistant died unexpectedly from a head injury on Aug. 21, leaving his family, friends and the Bailey’s Crossroads-area middle school reeling. He was 28 years old.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 “Here @ Home” show debuts September 12
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is launching a new afternoon newscast Monday, September 12 at 3 p.m. “Here @ Home” will be anchored by Natalie Faunce, Kate Capodanno and Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell. The hour-long show is designed to be a “community” conversation, taking a “deeper dive” into some of...
WSLS
Radford University Planetarium to host NASA’s Artemis I launch viewing
RADFORD, Va. – A local look into an out-of-this-world event. On Friday, Radford University announced that their Planetarium will be hosting a live stream event of the NASA Artemis I launch. The event will be held on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and visitors will be able...
WSLS
Franklin County shelters at capacity, encouraging pet-lovers to adopt
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Franklin County Humane Society and the Franklin County Animal Shelter are completely full, and they’re asking anyone who is looking for a pet to consider adopting. The Franklin County Humane Society has more than 300 pets in its care. “It is a challenge....
