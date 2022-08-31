ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center. The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades. “It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years...
BASSETT, VA
WSLS

Celebrate National Food Bank Day by donating to a local food pantry

Friday, Sept. 2 is National Food Bank Day. This is a great excuse to give back. Southwest Virginia is filled with food banks that are in desperate need of help. Some of those include Feeding Southwest Virginia, Elliston Food Pantry, The Agape Center and the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Bedford Humane Society to host adoption event on Sept. 11

BEDFORD, Va. – Clear The Shelters came to an end on Wednesday, but the effort to find other animals forever homes continues. The Bedford Humane Society said that they will hold an adoption event at the Bedford Tractor Supply on September 11 from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Shelter...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Danville Public Schools to add safety measures

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Public School Board is continuing to adopt new safety measures as school is underway. Thursday’s discussion revolved around the use of metal detectors. Currently, George Washington High School is the only school in its division that has metal detectors. Last week, a student...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley community remembers loved ones who died from overdoses

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members gathered Wednesday night to honor and remember their loved ones who died from overdoses. More than 2,000 people have died from overdoses in Virginia this year. The Hope Initiative and other community partners gave out purple ribbons and candles at an event...
VINTON, VA
WSLS

WATCH: Organizations receive $550K to combat gun violence in Roanoke

Several organizations have received $550K from The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to mitigate gun violence in Roanoke. Those awarded include the Carilion Clinic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley and Total Action for Progress. The event is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. “This funding is meaningful for our...
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth Highlighted in the International Police Chief Magazine

Chief Scott Booth was highlighted in the publication of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) Police Chief Magazine. The IACP is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders and is committed to advancing the safety of communities worldwide. This prestigious organization has more than 32,000 members in over 170 countries. This association has been serving communities by advancing leadership and professionalism in policing worldwide since 1893. The Police Chief magazine is the leading periodical for law enforcement executives.
wfxrtv.com

Emotions run high after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students at Blacksburg High School were ordered to shelter-in-place on Thursday morning after officials received an anonymous report of a student with a hidden gun on campus. According to Montgomery County Public Schools, the shelter-in-place status went into effect shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Faith Fest coming to Elmwood Park Amphitheater

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Quality Productions and Entertainment is a local family-based business seeking to bring events to the Roanoke area that will be uplifting and fun, while helping the community. As part of that mission, it’s presenting the Labor Day weekend concert, Faith Fest. Organizers say there will...
ROANOKE, VA
ffxnow.com

Special education instructor’s sudden death leaves Glasgow MS community in shock

Kevin Iglesias didn’t have much time to make an impact at Glasgow Middle School, but he managed to leave a deeply felt impression nonetheless. Known for his friendliness and dedication to students, the special education instructional assistant died unexpectedly from a head injury on Aug. 21, leaving his family, friends and the Bailey’s Crossroads-area middle school reeling. He was 28 years old.
GLASGOW, VA
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ7 “Here @ Home” show debuts September 12

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is launching a new afternoon newscast Monday, September 12 at 3 p.m. “Here @ Home” will be anchored by Natalie Faunce, Kate Capodanno and Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell. The hour-long show is designed to be a “community” conversation, taking a “deeper dive” into some of...
ROANOKE, VA

