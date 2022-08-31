South Salinas Valley Broadband Authority approves partnership with Golden State Connect Authority

Read full article on original website
New lavender farm and wellness brand opens in Greenfield
GREENFIELD — Lavender Creek Co., a lavender farm and wellness brand that enhances everyday life with lavender’s healthful properties, has launched its first products on Amazon and has more than 4,000 young lavender plants blooming on Carmel Valley Road in the Arroyo Seco area of Greenfield. The co-founders,...
Gonzales native joins Monterey Spine and Joint
GONZALES — Monterey Spine and Joint (MSJ), which provides musculoskeletal and neurosurgical care and injury treatment service to the Monterey Bay community, is growing its staff to meet increasing medical service demand and referrals. Dr. Nicolas Gularte, originally from Gonzales, joined the Monterey office in August as a Physical...
Excessive heat warning issued for Monterey County over next few days
MONTEREY COUNTY — An excessive heat warning has been issued by the U.S. National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey California beginning Thursday through early next week for Monterey County. Areas under warning include: southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National...
Sun Street Transfer Station prepares to close next week
SALINAS VALLEY — After 17 years in operation, the Sun Street Transfer Station in Salinas will officially and permanently close on Sept. 10, announced officials from Salinas Valley Recycles (SVR). The City of Salinas had requested closure of the Sun Street Transfer Station, located at 139 Sun St., in...
Window on the World Column | Best Nurse Ever
From a very young age, my baby girl had talked about going into nursing. When her auntie suggested that, maybe, vet school might be more up her alley, she responded that she could never work with animals; she loved them too much. It was shortly after she graduated from high...
