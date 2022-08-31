Love called for KEM 20 years ago. And two decades later he’s loving his situation now just as much — and maybe more. The Detroit-raised R&B singer signed with Motown Records back in 2001 and released his first single, “Love Calls,” during November of 2002. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart and began a run that’s included six studio albums (two gold and one platinum), three Grammy Award nominations and a Billboard Music Award. “Stuck On You,” the first single from his new EP “Full Circle,” also tied KEM with Maxwell and Charlie Wilson for the Most No. 1’s on the Adult R&B chart.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO