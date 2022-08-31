ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Dot & Etta's Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene

DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. "Everyone that's came up is like 'oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta's, where have you been?' It's totally humbling," said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta's Shrimp Hut.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak

In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Flint Journal

The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it's this weekend

DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it's welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Must-See Detroit Artists at the 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival

Continuing the tradition of featuring artists and performances that reflect the talent and roots of Detroit's rich jazz heritage, the Detroit Jazz Festival presented a roster of hometown artists that will hit the stages of the Festival. The largest free jazz festival in the world runs through Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5, in downtown Detroit […] The post Must-See Detroit Artists at the 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

KEM comes home to record live album in Detroit, celebrating 20 years of music

Love called for KEM 20 years ago. And two decades later he's loving his situation now just as much — and maybe more. The Detroit-raised R&B singer signed with Motown Records back in 2001 and released his first single, "Love Calls," during November of 2002. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart and began a run that's included six studio albums (two gold and one platinum), three Grammy Award nominations and a Billboard Music Award. "Stuck On You," the first single from his new EP "Full Circle," also tied KEM with Maxwell and Charlie Wilson for the Most No. 1's on the Adult R&B chart.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit's eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n' cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We're nearing the end of summer, but that doesn't mean it's the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what's even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Auto Show - ticket prices for public, industry tech day, and charity preview

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are three ticket categories to be aware of for prospective Detroit Auto Show visitors when the big event coming up. The ticket pricing varies based on when people want to go: the Charity Preview, Industry Tech Day, and the public viewing. The public viewing also has different prices for adults, seniors, and children.
DETROIT, MI
grocerydive.com

Meijer Grocery is coming in 2023

Meijer is launching a supermarket store format, with plans to open the first two locations early next year in southeast Michigan. Meijer Grocery stores will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet and will include departments like produce, meat, seafood, deli, pharmacy, and health and beauty care. The stores will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, which sit adjacent to each other in the northern Detroit area.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

One of 2020's best new restaurants, Bunny Bunny in Eastern Market, will close this month

A popular, small Eastern Market restaurant is calling it quits after just two years in business. Chefs and owners Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla opened Bunny Bunny in Eastern Market in the summer of 2020 with a pay-it-forward business model and Chinese cuisine. Last summer the pair changed the cuisine to something closer to their roots: American southern, Indian and South African dishes.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain chances in Metro Detroit this weekend -- When, what to expect

DETROIT – There are some rain chances this weekend in Metro Detroit, but they've been adjusted a bit, as the speed of this frontal boundary that moves in is showing signs of uncertainty. Chances start later Saturday in the evening, but are not great. Most of us will...
DETROIT, MI

