raccoonvalleyradio.com
Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
theperrynews.com
Van half-sinks at boat ramp south of Perry Friday
A van became half-submerged Friday afternoon at the Spring Valley Access to the Raccoon River on J Avenue (County Road P58) at 170th Street. No injuries were reported. The full-size Ford van was reported in the water at the foot of of the boat launch about 4:30 p.m., according to public safety radio traffic.
Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.
Man shot in the leg in Fort Dodge Wednesday night
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday evening in Fort Dodge. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of S 22nd Street around 6:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about someone being shot. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had […]
iowapublicradio.org
On Sunday evenings, this rural Iowa bar draws music lovers and musicians from far and wide
Any other day of the week, this place is dead. But, tonight, the tie dye-covered bar is filled with people, crowded around the Grateful Dead memorabilia and the bright bits of neon that bounce off the walls. Ree Irwin and her husband drove in from Sac City to see tonight’s show. They’ve been coming to Byron’s almost every Sunday for more than a decade.
KELOLAND TV
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
theperrynews.com
Jennifer Leigh Greimann of Waukee
Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid, Iowa. A lunch will follow at the Evangelical Free Church in Madrid.
theperrynews.com
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot
A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
1380kcim.com
A Three Person Fight Occurred Yesterday At Casey’s General Store In Carroll
Two women have been charged following a brawl Wednesday evening at Casey’s in Carroll. At approximately 10:09 p.m., the Carroll Police Department responded to a report of three females fighting in the Casey’s parking lot. Upon arrival, law enforcement identified the subjects involved as Takeesha Thompson-Odendahl, Tyesha Edwards, and Princess Cotton, all of Carroll. Authorities say Odendahl allegedly encountered Cotton while inside the east Casey’s and the exchange escalated when Cotton attempted to prevent Odendahl from reaching her vehicle. Only minor injuries were reported following the fight, and Odendahl and Cotton were taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct—fighting, a simple misdemeanor.
KIMT
Lottery fraud ends in probation for North Iowa man
MASON CITY, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for lottery fraud in North Iowa. Richard Lee Pierce, 40 of Ventura, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Pierce received a deferred judgment and this conviction will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.
algonaradio.com
Kossuth County Recognized by State Auditor
State Auditor Rob Sand is announcing another round of awards to Iowa cities, counties and school districts for finding new ways to save money. Sand calls these Public Innovations and Efficiencies or PIE awards. The Hamburg Community School District with an enrollment of around 135 students has been named the best performing community school district.
ourquadcities.com
Man dead after stolen motorcycle crash in IA chase
GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is dead following a chase with law enforcement overnight that ended when the stolen motorcycle he was driving crashed into a deputy’s truck. The chase began in Adair County on I-80 when a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a man...
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
Iowa State Daily
BREAKING: ISU graduate arrested for exploitation of a minor on campus
Investigators arrested an Iowa State alumnus for possession of explicit materials of a minor Wednesday, according to a press release from the university’s department of public safety. The suspect, 22-year old Benjamin Cooper, graduated from Iowa State and moved to Wisconsin during the course of an investigation on him...
kiwaradio.com
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
kicdam.com
Motorcycle Crash near Graettinger
Graettinger, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man received serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon just South of Graettinger. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office 61 year old Todd Friesner was slowing down to enter his driveway when the front wheel reportedly locked up, causing the motorcycle to crash on the shoulder of the road. Friesner was taken to the Palo Alto County Hospital by private vehicle for serious injuries, while his passenger 45 year old Heather Peterson of Graettinger, only received minor injuries and didn’t seek treatment.
kicdam.com
Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
theperrynews.com
Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man
A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
KCCI.com
Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes
GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
Iowa HHS confirms 1st in-state West Nile virus case of 2022
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa — The first in-state case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Buena Vista County, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. The individual is a male between 41 and 60 years old. The case was confirmed through a State Hygienic...
