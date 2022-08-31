After five years of service as Board Chair of the Local Workforce Innovation Board 23, Pat Click handed over the role of Chairman of the Board to Gareld Bilyew. The Local Workforce Innovation Board 23 is a business-led policy and oversight board for workforce development programs and services across the 13 counties of Local Workforce Innovation Area 23 (LWIA 23). The Board is selected and reviewed by the Consortium of Chief Elected Officials (CEO). On June 20, 2022, the Local Workforce Innovation Board 23 voted in favor of electing Gareld Bilyew as the new Board Chair. Bilyew, who joined the Board in 2013, succeeds Pat Click, of McKellar, Robertson, McCarty, & Click Insurance, Ltd., who served as Chair since 2017.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO