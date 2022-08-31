Read full article on original website
Local Workforce Innovation Board 23 Announces New Board Chair
After five years of service as Board Chair of the Local Workforce Innovation Board 23, Pat Click handed over the role of Chairman of the Board to Gareld Bilyew. The Local Workforce Innovation Board 23 is a business-led policy and oversight board for workforce development programs and services across the 13 counties of Local Workforce Innovation Area 23 (LWIA 23). The Board is selected and reviewed by the Consortium of Chief Elected Officials (CEO). On June 20, 2022, the Local Workforce Innovation Board 23 voted in favor of electing Gareld Bilyew as the new Board Chair. Bilyew, who joined the Board in 2013, succeeds Pat Click, of McKellar, Robertson, McCarty, & Click Insurance, Ltd., who served as Chair since 2017.
City Council Meeting Set For Tuesday
The Effingham City Council will hold a regular meeting on September 6th at 5pm in the City Council Chambers. Ordinance Authorizing Membership and Contribution to Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, An Illinois Not-For-Profit Corporation. A Resolution Authorizing Execution of Amendment to the Grant Agreement Between the State of Illinois, Department of...
Effingham Noon Rotarians Learned About Missions Work In Africa And The PAVE Project In Recent Meetings
Effingham Noon Rotarians learned about missions work in Africa and the PAVE project in Effingham in the past two weeks. On August 24th, Rotarian Norbert Soltwedel introduced club members to Britt Odemba, a missionary for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Kenya. The school where Britt works began with 20 students in 2013 and has grown to more than 360 students. Britt, her husband and their two children were in the area to visit with Norbert and Sunrise Rotary’s Kevin Miller, who visited Kenya in recent years as part of a Rotary helping endeavor.
Effingham County 4H Donates To Effingham Police Department
From the Effingham City Police Department’s Facebook Page:. Ethan Savage delivered bags of treats to the Effingham Police Department courtesy of Effingham County 4H. We would like to give a huge shout out to our friends at the Effingham County 4H program for their generous donation!
Effingham County Sheriff Officers Gifted Goodie Bags By Effingham County 4H Federation
From the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Ethan Savage, from the Effingham County 4H Federation, stopped by the Sheriff’s Office today and dropped off a bag of treats for the Officers working. We are lucky to live and work in such a supportive community. Thank you Ethan.
Jodi Thoele Gives Details On Upcoming Events In Recent Interview
There are lots of events coming up in the Effingham area, and Director of the Effingham Convention & Visitors’ Bureau Jodi Thoele gave details on what you can expect. The interview was conducted by our very own Eric Frye. She first discussed what’s happening this weekend. She also...
Visit Effingham Hosts Corvette Funfest Pre-Party
Visit Effingham will be hosting the Corvette Funfest Pre-Party at the Effingham Performance Center from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022. Corvette enthusiasts and residents are welcome to attend and help us kick off a weekend of classic cars!. Mid America Motorworks will lead a cruise-in...
Marjorie C. Huckabee, 95
Marjorie C. Huckabee age 95 of Speedway, Indiana formerly of Newton passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 in Indiana. Graveside services will be held at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Brooks Cemetery, rural Jasper County with Bro. Scotty Wilson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 10th at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton, Illinois.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office K9 Zero to Get Donation of Body Armor
The following was posted on the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. “Fayette County Sheriff’s Office K9 Zero will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Zero’s vest is sponsored by Cabot Corporation...
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois
While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 61 year old Michael Mattox of Dundas has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of first degree murder in connection with the death of two Olney women back on December 26th, 2020. A part of the plea agreement is that Mattox will serve 100% of the prison term handed down this week.
Local Sports Results For Thursday September 1st
ROBINSON AT ST. ANTHONY- CANCELED WILL BE MADE UP SEPTEMBER 8TH. BRITTON, NIEBRUGGE, HALL, FUNNEMAN, BAXTER, AND LIDY- 1 RBI EACH. UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT INDIANA- 6 PM (HEARD ON 98.9 THE GAME) SPORTS SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD. HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL. ST. ANTHONY, NEWTON, SOUTH CENTRAL AT OLNEY INVITATIONAL.
Services announced for Allendale couple killed in explosion
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Services have been announced for a couple killed in an Allendale explosion. Officials with Keepes Funeral Home say visitation will happen on September 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wabash Presbyterian Church, located at 11188 N 2300 Blvd, in Allendale. Keepes Funeral Home says funeral Services for Kevin […]
Circle K offering holiday fuel discount
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
City Of Newton Announces Upcoming Road Closure
Indiana Railroad has requested a road closure to do some necessary maintenance work to the IL 130 crossing in Newton. Anticipated dates are September 12 – 17, 2022. Please follow the designated IDOT detour routes of Martin/Foster/Hutton and Wilson/Scott. For this reason, there will be NO PARKING on Wilson...
Gerald “Dwaine” Worthey, 75
Gerald “Dwaine” Worthey, age 75, of Louisville, Illinois passed away at 6:00 am, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his home in rural Hord. Dwaine was born on May 29, 1947, in Effingham, Illinois, the son of Charles and Wanda (VanDyke) Worthey. He attended school at the Hord Grade School and North Clay High School. He married Anita Vogel on July 13, 1968, in Stewardson, Illinois and they shared 54 years of marriage.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 50 year old Kenneth R. Lowe of Effingham for possession of 5-15g of meth with intent to deliver. Kenneth was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27 year old Abby L. Klitzing of Altamont for a Moultrie County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Abby was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Firefighter Rusty Teaches Children About Fire Safety
This August, children joined Firefighter Rusty at Marshall Public Library for fire safety education. In partnership with the Illinois Fire Departments and American Library Association, two special book read alouds, with activity, gave children an opportunity to learn all about fire safety and also spend time with a real firefighter! Firefighter Rusty brought his firefighter gear for kids to see, touch and even try on. An added bonus was that he also brought his firetruck for kids to explore!
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
