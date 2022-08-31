ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Local Workforce Innovation Board 23 Announces New Board Chair

After five years of service as Board Chair of the Local Workforce Innovation Board 23, Pat Click handed over the role of Chairman of the Board to Gareld Bilyew. The Local Workforce Innovation Board 23 is a business-led policy and oversight board for workforce development programs and services across the 13 counties of Local Workforce Innovation Area 23 (LWIA 23). The Board is selected and reviewed by the Consortium of Chief Elected Officials (CEO). On June 20, 2022, the Local Workforce Innovation Board 23 voted in favor of electing Gareld Bilyew as the new Board Chair. Bilyew, who joined the Board in 2013, succeeds Pat Click, of McKellar, Robertson, McCarty, & Click Insurance, Ltd., who served as Chair since 2017.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

City Council Meeting Set For Tuesday

The Effingham City Council will hold a regular meeting on September 6th at 5pm in the City Council Chambers. Ordinance Authorizing Membership and Contribution to Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, An Illinois Not-For-Profit Corporation. A Resolution Authorizing Execution of Amendment to the Grant Agreement Between the State of Illinois, Department of...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham Noon Rotarians Learned About Missions Work In Africa And The PAVE Project In Recent Meetings

Effingham Noon Rotarians learned about missions work in Africa and the PAVE project in Effingham in the past two weeks. On August 24th, Rotarian Norbert Soltwedel introduced club members to Britt Odemba, a missionary for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Kenya. The school where Britt works began with 20 students in 2013 and has grown to more than 360 students. Britt, her husband and their two children were in the area to visit with Norbert and Sunrise Rotary’s Kevin Miller, who visited Kenya in recent years as part of a Rotary helping endeavor.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County 4H Donates To Effingham Police Department

From the Effingham City Police Department’s Facebook Page:. Ethan Savage delivered bags of treats to the Effingham Police Department courtesy of Effingham County 4H. We would like to give a huge shout out to our friends at the Effingham County 4H program for their generous donation!
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Effingham County, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Effingham County, IL
Society
Effingham Radio

Jodi Thoele Gives Details On Upcoming Events In Recent Interview

There are lots of events coming up in the Effingham area, and Director of the Effingham Convention & Visitors’ Bureau Jodi Thoele gave details on what you can expect. The interview was conducted by our very own Eric Frye. She first discussed what’s happening this weekend. She also...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Visit Effingham Hosts Corvette Funfest Pre-Party

Visit Effingham will be hosting the Corvette Funfest Pre-Party at the Effingham Performance Center from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022. Corvette enthusiasts and residents are welcome to attend and help us kick off a weekend of classic cars!. Mid America Motorworks will lead a cruise-in...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Marjorie C. Huckabee, 95

Marjorie C. Huckabee age 95 of Speedway, Indiana formerly of Newton passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 in Indiana. Graveside services will be held at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Brooks Cemetery, rural Jasper County with Bro. Scotty Wilson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 10th at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton, Illinois.
SPEEDWAY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Charities#Charity#Esthetician#The United Way Board#Star
Effingham Radio

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office K9 Zero to Get Donation of Body Armor

The following was posted on the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. “Fayette County Sheriff’s Office K9 Zero will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Zero’s vest is sponsored by Cabot Corporation...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest

A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
theshoppersweekly.com

Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois

While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
freedom929.com

AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS

(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 61 year old Michael Mattox of Dundas has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a count of first degree murder in connection with the death of two Olney women back on December 26th, 2020. A part of the plea agreement is that Mattox will serve 100% of the prison term handed down this week.
OLNEY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
Effingham Radio

Local Sports Results For Thursday September 1st

ROBINSON AT ST. ANTHONY- CANCELED WILL BE MADE UP SEPTEMBER 8TH. BRITTON, NIEBRUGGE, HALL, FUNNEMAN, BAXTER, AND LIDY- 1 RBI EACH. UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT INDIANA- 6 PM (HEARD ON 98.9 THE GAME) SPORTS SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD. HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL. ST. ANTHONY, NEWTON, SOUTH CENTRAL AT OLNEY INVITATIONAL.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Services announced for Allendale couple killed in explosion

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Services have been announced for a couple killed in an Allendale explosion. Officials with Keepes Funeral Home say visitation will happen on September 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wabash Presbyterian Church, located at 11188 N 2300 Blvd, in Allendale. Keepes Funeral Home says funeral Services for Kevin […]
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
wmix94.com

Circle K offering holiday fuel discount

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
SALEM, IL
Effingham Radio

City Of Newton Announces Upcoming Road Closure

Indiana Railroad has requested a road closure to do some necessary maintenance work to the IL 130 crossing in Newton. Anticipated dates are September 12 – 17, 2022. Please follow the designated IDOT detour routes of Martin/Foster/Hutton and Wilson/Scott. For this reason, there will be NO PARKING on Wilson...
NEWTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Gerald “Dwaine” Worthey, 75

Gerald “Dwaine” Worthey, age 75, of Louisville, Illinois passed away at 6:00 am, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his home in rural Hord. Dwaine was born on May 29, 1947, in Effingham, Illinois, the son of Charles and Wanda (VanDyke) Worthey. He attended school at the Hord Grade School and North Clay High School. He married Anita Vogel on July 13, 1968, in Stewardson, Illinois and they shared 54 years of marriage.
LOUISVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 50 year old Kenneth R. Lowe of Effingham for possession of 5-15g of meth with intent to deliver. Kenneth was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27 year old Abby L. Klitzing of Altamont for a Moultrie County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Abby was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Firefighter Rusty Teaches Children About Fire Safety

This August, children joined Firefighter Rusty at Marshall Public Library for fire safety education. In partnership with the Illinois Fire Departments and American Library Association, two special book read alouds, with activity, gave children an opportunity to learn all about fire safety and also spend time with a real firefighter! Firefighter Rusty brought his firefighter gear for kids to see, touch and even try on. An added bonus was that he also brought his firetruck for kids to explore!
MARSHALL, IL
kchi.com

Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested

An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
TAYLORVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy