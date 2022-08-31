Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
deadlinedetroit.com
Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years
The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Northville mansion offers regency features of a castle lover's dreams
Opulence comes naturally to the palatial estate at 590 Dubuar St. The property, listed for $4.95 million in Northville, looks more like a European castle than one might expect from a home built in 2000 in a suburb of Detroit. But what sets it apart is what makes its owners love it — and what will probably win over its next owner as well.
The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend
DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
Historic Farmington Hills home has floor-to-ceiling windows, hidden features behind walls
Near the northern end of a tree-lined, dead-end street in Farmington Hills sits a mid-century, award-winning piece of architecture known as the Arthur Beckwith House. The house at 31765 Franklin Fairway is known for its clean lines and exterior walls that are mostly glass, especially in the main living area.
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
rejournals.com
Signature Associates closes sale of 238,334-square-foot industrial building in Detroit
Signature Associates has closed the sale of a 238,334-square-foot industrial building at 6501 Nevada in Detroit. The property is fully leased to longterm tenant Lear Corporation. Joe Hamway and Greg Hudas of Signature Associates represented both the buyer, Buligo Capital Partners, and the seller, Manchester Detroit, LLC. The property offers...
Detroit News
Detroit Jazz Festival returns in-person, drawing thousands to the 'mecca for jazz'
Detroit — Jazz fans from all across the country converged Friday night at Hart Plaza on the city's riverfront for the first in-person Detroit Jazz Festival since 2019. The cement steps in front of the stage were already packed before the first act — Dr. Valade's Brass Band featuring Shannon Powell — even stepped on stage. By the end of their show, the crowd was on their feet, dancing and singing along.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
nationalblackguide.com
Detroit Metro Black Girl, 10, Makes History, Lands Book Distribution Deal in Hundreds of Stores
Nyla Johnson, a 10-year-old author and entrepreneur from Rochester, Michigan, is celebrating that her books are being distributed and sold at more than 250 Meijer store locations across five states. Meijer is one of the largest and fastest-growing big box retailers in the midwest. In her debut book of the...
hourdetroit.com
6 Things to Do This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-5)
For more than 40 years, this celebrated four-day festival has been bringing the finest local, national, and international jazz musicians to downtown Detroit. This year’s event offers a diverse lineup of artists such as Grammy Award-nominated trumpeter Theo Croker and Grammy-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. No cost. Sept. 2-5. Campus Martius and Hart Plaza, Detroit; detroitjazzfest.org.
Detroit’s Eastern Market After Dark returns with annual event after two years off
Featured artists include Philip Simpson, Donna Jackson, Bryce Detroit, and more
Detroit News
Thoughtful renovation returns a Bloomfield Hills house to its 1950s roots
Homeowner and real estate agent Alexandra Lannen says there are two types of mid-century modern homes in Bloomfield Hills: those that are restored and well-cared for and those that are not. Unfortunately, the house she and her husband, Patrick, purchased three years ago initially fell into the second category. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain chances in Metro Detroit this weekend -- When, what to expect
DETROIT – There are some rain chances this weekend in Metro Detroit, but they’ve been adjusted a bit, as the speed of this frontal boundary that moves in is showing signs of uncertainty. Chances start later Saturday in the evening, but are not great. Most of us will...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Auto Show - ticket prices for public, industry tech day, and charity preview
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are three ticket categories to be aware of for prospective Detroit Auto Show visitors when the big event coming up. The ticket pricing varies based on when people want to go: the Charity Preview, Industry Tech Day, and the public viewing. The public viewing also has different prices for adults, seniors, and children.
michiganradio.org
Long-time Detroit broadcaster, educator Specs Howard dies
Detroit broadcasting legend and educator Specs Howard has died. He was 96. Born Julian Liebman, Howard’s successful broadcasting career took him from radio stations in Pennsylvania to Cleveland and Detroit. As he approached the end of his career as a disc jockey in the 1960’s, Howard said he knew...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Grand Traverse Pie Co. Re-opens Rochester Hills Shop, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Grand Traverse Pie Co. Re-opens Rochester Hills Shop. Grand Traverse Pie Co. has re-opened its Rochester Hills shop (6920...
The Oakland Press
KEM comes home to record live album in Detroit, celebrating 20 years of music
Love called for KEM 20 years ago. And two decades later he’s loving his situation now just as much — and maybe more. The Detroit-raised R&B singer signed with Motown Records back in 2001 and released his first single, “Love Calls,” during November of 2002. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart and began a run that’s included six studio albums (two gold and one platinum), three Grammy Award nominations and a Billboard Music Award. “Stuck On You,” the first single from his new EP “Full Circle,” also tied KEM with Maxwell and Charlie Wilson for the Most No. 1’s on the Adult R&B chart.
Must-See Detroit Artists at the 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival
Continuing the tradition of featuring artists and performances that reflect the talent and roots of Detroit’s rich jazz heritage, the Detroit Jazz Festival presented a roster of hometown artists that will hit the stages of the Festival. The largest free jazz festival in the world runs through Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-5, in downtown Detroit […] The post Must-See Detroit Artists at the 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
