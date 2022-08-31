ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech wins FOX CFB college football fan contest

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
By a margin of 3.4%, Texas Techs fans beat Oklahoma University fans in a FOX College Football Twitter poll for best fans.

FOX CFB will place a billboard in Lubbock announcing Raiderland as the best fan base in college football.

Red Raider Nation sounded off on Twitter with their enthusiasm for the win.

The Red Raiders are set to make their season debut in a game against Murray State at 7 p.m. Saturday Lubbock at the Cody Campbell Field at Jones AT&T Stadium.

It will also be Joey McGuire's first game as the new head coach for the program.

