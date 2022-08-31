Read full article on original website
Final Huddle: Arkansas Handles UC 31-24 in Season Opener
UC couldn't overcome a bevy of mistakes and a smash mouth rushing attack.
Watch: Arizona blocks own punt inadvertently, leading to San Diego State TD
For most schools, Saturday marked the start of the college football season. Such was the case for the Arizona Wildcats, who took on San Diego State to open their schedule. While the Wildcats ultimately came away with a 38-20 victory to go 1-0 on the year, the performance wasn't without its hiccups.
LeBron, Bronny James Attend Ohio State-Notre Dame Season Opener
The Lakers star and son were inside “The Horseshoe” for the primetime matchup on Saturday.
