David Allen Blair
David Allen Blair, 75 of Cloverport, died Tuesday (08/30) at his residence. He is survived by his son: Derrick Blair of Sample. Graveside military services will be held at Noon on Saturday (09/03) at Ivy Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home after 9:30 Saturday morning.
Truck And Trailer Reported Stolen Near Dundee
DUNDEE (08/30/22) – Authorities in Ohio County are asking for information in connection to a stolen truck and trailer from the Dundee community. A Silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 with a black 10 Ft trailer with a drop ramp was reported stolen from a location along the Dundee Narrows Road early Tuesday (08/30) morning. You can see pictures of the items at w-x-b-c-one-oh-four-three-dot-com.) The vehicle was last seen traveling east on Dundee Narrows Road. Anyone with information on the theft is urged to contact the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4444.
SPORTS: Tiger Football In Action Tonight; Tiger Soccer, Golf Post Wins
HARNED (09/02/22) – The Breckinridge County High School Fighting Tiger Football team returns to Tiger Stadium tonight to host Butler County. Kickoff is at 7 with 104.3, the River’s coverage beginning around 6:45 this evening. UNDATED (09/01/22) – The Lady Tiger Soccer team defeated Edmonson County on Thursday...
Paving Of Hardinsburg City Streets To Take Place Over Next Week
HARDINSBURG (09/01/21) – The city of Hardinsburg will be paving various streets in the city starting today (09/02) through next week. Motorist are urged to use caution and patience in watching for paving equipment as you travel city streets.
