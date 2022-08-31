DUNDEE (08/30/22) – Authorities in Ohio County are asking for information in connection to a stolen truck and trailer from the Dundee community. A Silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 with a black 10 Ft trailer with a drop ramp was reported stolen from a location along the Dundee Narrows Road early Tuesday (08/30) morning. You can see pictures of the items at w-x-b-c-one-oh-four-three-dot-com.) The vehicle was last seen traveling east on Dundee Narrows Road. Anyone with information on the theft is urged to contact the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4444.

DUNDEE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO