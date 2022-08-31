ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

1 dead in motorcycle crash that closed EB I-275 for hours

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 6 days ago

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office was called to a crash in Colerain Township Wednesday afternoon that closed eastbound Interstate 275 for several hours.

Police said the eastbound lanes on I-275 were shut down from Interstate 74 to Blue Rock Road. The closure lasted about three hours.

The crash involved a motorcyclist and occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-275 near the exit to Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway and Blue Rock Road. Police spokesman James Love confirmed there was one fatality and police are investigating.

Love said there was another crash around at around 4:30 p.m. on Blue Rock Road, but it was not related to the I-275 crash.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 1 dead in motorcycle crash that closed EB I-275 for hours

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

