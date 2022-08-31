Read full article on original website
Centennial Champion to Succeed Fearless Champion as Texas Tech Mascot
Texas Tech University has revealed Centennial Champion as the official name of the Masked Rider’s new horse. Centennial Champion, also known as Buzz, a 9-year-old quarter horse gelding from Lubbock, will take his first ride during Texas Tech football’s 2022 season opener on Saturday (Sept. 3) against Murray State.
Texas Tech’s Newest Horse Gets A Timely Stage Name
The Masked Rider has been officially riding a black horse for Texas Tech since the Gator Bowl in 1954. Many horses and many riders have donned the Scarlet and Black with the tradition spanning nearly 70 years. In the last couple of decades, it's been a yearly turnover for the Masked Rider, but for the first time since 2013, Texas Tech has a new official Masked Rider horse.
Here’s what fans need to know before Texas Tech’s first football game
LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raiders are preparing for Saturday’s game against the Murry State Racers. Here’s what you need to know about parking, concessions and more:. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Texas Tech University, said there would be new things to be aware of before attending a home game and some rules have stayed the same.
WATCH: Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper Football, full game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Frenship playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
Texas Tech vs. Murray St. - routes, parking for the Red Raider faithful
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Any fans going to Texas Tech’s home opener against Murray State may want to leave early if they plan on taking 19th street to get to the stadium. Construction there will slow down traffic throughout the season. “I would suggest just coming down Marsha Sharp...
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Sept. 1
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 1.
End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Sept. 2
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores for Friday, September 2. Jayton 48 - Klondike 42 (3OT)
Jones AT&T Stadium Doesn’t Want Your Dirty Cash Anymore
Texas Tech Football kicks off a new season with a new head coach and a new attitude on Saturday when the team hosts Murray State. There will also be new things to experience when fans head to over to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, including new food, drinks, pregame festivities, and ways to get concessions.
Nacho Daddy is here with their food truck
LUBBOCK, Texas—These aren’t just nachos, these are Nacho Daddy nachos. This food truck is serving up for Lubbock and surrounding areas for a good cause. Keep up with them on FB and Instagram: FB: NACHO DADDY, @NACHODADDY806.
