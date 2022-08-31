ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Bello gets 1st big league win, Red Sox beat Rangers 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Brayan Bello pitched six scoreless innings in his first major league win and John Schreiber escaped a jam in the ninth, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Saturday. Bello (1-4) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one in the longest of his eight big league appearances. The 23-year-old right-hander is one of the team’s top prospects. Rafael Devers drove in two runs in Boston’s fourth straight victory. Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story each had two hits. Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered for Texas in the eighth. Dennis Santana (3-7) pitched two innings of one-run ball in his first major league start, serving as an opener for the Rangers.
Pederson, Giants walk past skidding Phillies 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson drove in three runs, drawing a bases-loaded walk that broke a sixth-inning tie and sending the San Francisco Giants over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Saturday. The Giants won their second in a row following a seven-game losing streak. The Phillies have lost five of six. Pederson got two hits to continue his strong series against the wild card-contending Phillies. On Friday night, he homered and drove in five runs during a 13-1 romp. Philadelphia pitchers again had trouble with their control — a day after issuing 10 walks, they walked three batters in the sixth. With the score 3-all and the bases loaded with two outs, reliever Brad Hand (3-2) got ahead of Pederson in the count 0-2, then walked him to force home the go-ahead run.
