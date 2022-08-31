SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson drove in three runs, drawing a bases-loaded walk that broke a sixth-inning tie and sending the San Francisco Giants over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Saturday. The Giants won their second in a row following a seven-game losing streak. The Phillies have lost five of six. Pederson got two hits to continue his strong series against the wild card-contending Phillies. On Friday night, he homered and drove in five runs during a 13-1 romp. Philadelphia pitchers again had trouble with their control — a day after issuing 10 walks, they walked three batters in the sixth. With the score 3-all and the bases loaded with two outs, reliever Brad Hand (3-2) got ahead of Pederson in the count 0-2, then walked him to force home the go-ahead run.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO