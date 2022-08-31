ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Richmond officer shot in the line of duty to be taken off life support

By News reports
 6 days ago

Seara Burton, the Richmond police K-9 officer shot during a traffic stop on Aug. 10, will be taken off life support Thursday, the police department announced Wednesday evening.

Medical medical personnel determined her injuries are "unrecoverable."

Burton, 28, remained in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot in the head during a traffic stop . She and her K-9 partner, Brev, were called about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 to assist with a traffic stop involving Phillip M. Lee, 47, who was riding a moped, according to the Indiana State Police

Lee was stopped in the 200 block of North 12th Street in Richmond, and Burton's K-9 partner, Brev, indicated to the presence of a narcotics odor, according to state police. Lee pulled a firearm and firing multiple shots at officers, according to the state police. Burton was struck.

"Despite the very best efforts of all the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital," read the statement from the City of Richmond Police Department, "Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable.  Tomorrow, Thursday, September 1, 2022, Seara will be taken off of life support."

The Richmond community rallied around Burton with a vigil and by placing signs produced by Primex Plastics in their yards. On Aug. 19, Burton's fiancé Sierra Neal donned her wedding dress and visited the wounded officer at her hospital bedside. It was supposed to be the couple's wedding day.

"Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation," the statement reads. "Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing.  Final arrangements for Officer Burton will be released in the coming days."

Richmond police, while acknowledging the community's "truly heartwarming" show of support, asked for privacy for the family at this time.

"The Chief’s office will put out more information once it becomes available," the statement concluded.

