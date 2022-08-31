ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville vs. Syracuse | Season preview | Bold predictions

By Brett Dawson, Louisville Courier Journal
The time is finally here.

No more preseason polls, teams and trash talking. Louisville’s 2022 season is set to begin Saturday with ACC opponent Syracuse . It’s the earliest the two teams have ever played, second to a Sept. 9, 2016 meeting in which the Cardinals picked up a 62-28 victory on the road.

The team will look to repeat its fortune that year and get conference play — and the season — started with a win. Throw out last year’s 41-3 decision because these two teams are much different now than nine months ago. Both teams struggled with injuries at that time but now return a cast of veterans that are sure to make it a close contest.

Louisville is led by quarterback Malik Cunningham , who is in his final season with the program and is looked to as one of the lead voices on the team. Additionally, Scott Satterfield and Co. have called on the Alabama native to take a more active role in the passing game and not depend as much on his running abilities. They aided him in that department by bringing in transfers Dee Wiggins and Tyler Hudson, who Satterfield believes will have a Kei’Trel Clark-like journey in having a smooth transition from the FCS to Power 5 conference level. On top of that, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce returns after a solid collegiate debut in 2021 and Braden Smith is healthy after suffering an ACL tear a year ago.

My name is Alexis Cubit, the new U of L football and women's basketball reporter for The Courier Journal. You can find me on Twitter @Alexis_Cubit , and you can email me questions for our Cardinals mailbag or to pitch story ideas at acubit@gannett.com.

I'm ready for Saturday's kickoff and the 2022 season, hope you are, too!

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville vs. Syracuse | Season preview | Bold predictions

