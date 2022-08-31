Tennessee Titans to re-sign WR Cody Hollister, place WR Racey McMath on injured reserve

The Tennessee Titans are re-signing receiver Cody Hollister and placing receiver Racey McMath on injured reserve to make room on the 53-man roster, general manager Jon Robinson said Wednesday.

Hollister was waived by the Titans during final roster cuts Tuesday. In a personnel maneuvering move, he quickly returns to Tennessee, where he's had stints on the practice squad and active roster since 2019. In 10 appearances with the Titans, he's had seven receptions for 58 yards and played a key role on special teams.

On injured reserve, McMath must miss at least the first four games of the regular season. A 2021 sixth-round pick, the LSU product has been a core special teamer since he was a rookie but flashed as a deep-threat receiver in training camp and the preseason this year.

Hollister joins the Titans' receiver room of Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips. Three other receivers are on the practice squad: Dez Fitzpatrick, Reggie Roberson and Mason Kinsey.

TV RATINGS:Titans final preseason game, Nolensville LLWS finale earned solid TV ratings on same day

GORDON TO TITANS?:Tennessee Titans bringing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon in for a visit | Report

PRACTICE SQUAD UNVEILED:Tennessee Titans announce first practice squad of 2022 NFL season

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.