H.S. volleyball top performers & results, Aug. 30

TOP PERFORMERS

Elle Krusa, Amarillo High

Krusa led the Lady Sandies with 14 kills and four blocks in a four-set road victory over Canyon.

Kaela Neie and Jada Permenter, Bushland

On a night in which the Lady Falcons played an all-around great match, Neie shined with a team-high 24 kills. Permenter, a senior libero, contributed a team-high 28 digs to go along with three aces.

Mikalie Floyd and Maecie Hawthorne, Pampa

Floyd led the Lady Harvesters with 17 kills and added 10 digs and two aces in a three-set sweep of Highland Park. Hawthorne finished the match with 32 assists and a team-high 11 digs.

Precious Johnson and Syvihanna Sutton, Palo Duro

Johnson had 11 kills and four blocks to lead the Lady Dons while Sutton pitched in seven kills, six digs and five aces.

Halie Coon, Dumas

The Demonette had 12 assists, six kills and three blocks as she showed up all over the court in a four-set victory over Plainview.

Kali Murphy, Memphis

In a four-set loss to Crowell, Murphy totaled an impressive seven aces as she showed off some elite serve skills.

Tascosa Lady Rebels core group

Molly Culp (19) and Saphina Stanley (17) combined for 36 kills while Meredith Sanning totaled 52 assists and Kassidy Langeland notched 40 digs.

RESULTS

Class 5A

Amarillo High def. Canyon 25-15, 16-25, 25-14, 25-21

Palo Duro def. Clovis (N.M.) 17-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-10

Tascosa def. Lubbock Monterey 21-25, 29-27, 25-12, 25-16

West Plains def. Caprock 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

Class 4A

Randall def. Lubbock Coronado 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Borger def. West Texas High 25-11, 25-14, 25-18

Bushland def. Hereford 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 25-17

Dumas def. Plainview 25-18, 25-14, 19-25, 25-23

Perryton def. Sanford-Fritch 25-20, 25-21, 29-31, 25-19

Pampa def. Highland Park 25-17, 25-20, 25-21

Class 3A

Childress def. Dalhart 25-27, 17-25, 27-25, 26-24, 15-5

River Road def. Vega 25-16, 25-16

River Road def. Wildorado 21-25, 25-16, 25-19

Class 2A

Crowell def. Memphis 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23

Class 1A

Miami def. Paducah 27-25, 25-16, 25-12

Sharon-Mutual (Okla.) def. Darrouzett 25-17, 25-15, 25-15