Astros Sweep Two-Game Set with Rangers

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

The Houston Astros posted five runs to the Texas Rangers' three in a short series on the road.

On back-to-back days, the Houston Astros struck first against the Texas Rangers. Trey Mancini singled home José Altuve with two outs to take the early lead, but the Rangers showed life soon after.

Following a walk to Marcus Semien, Cristian Javier yielded a two-run home run to Corey Seager, the shortstop's 29th on the season. Javier escaped the first frame on 38 pitches including a 10-pitch strikeout to Kole Calhoun.

Altuve continued his hot streak against the Rangers, doubling home a pair in the second inning. The second baseman entered Wednesday with 199-career hits against each of the Rangers, the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners, ending the afternoon with 201 against Texas.

Kyle Tucker singled home two runs in the fourth inning to give the Astros a three-run lead on Martín Perez — who sported a 2.75 ERA in three starts against Houston before his Wednesday outing.

Rookie utilityman David Hensley made his MLB debut Saturday and struck his first-career hit Sunday. But 26-year-old brought his best performance Wednesday, plating three singles and a scoring a run on Perez in his third-career start.

Houston Astros Starting Pitcher Cristian Javier

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Following Javier's extended first inning, the right-hander worked through five. Phil Maton began to warm early, but Javier limited his pitch count to 26 over his next two frames.

Javier finished his outing with three earned runs on four hits and three walks, striking out seven batters. Semien reached on a blooping double before taking third on a balk. Nate Lowe singled home the second baseman two batters later.

Maton relieved Javier for the sixth inning, tossing a clean inning with a strikeout. Over his last two appearances, the righty has combined for 1.2 innings of no-hit baseball with three strikeouts and one walk.

Ryne Stanek, Will Smith and Rafael Montero closed the door on the Rangers, combing for three strikeouts. Although scratched from the starting lineup, Chas McCormick entered the ninth inning in left field, marking back-to-back games of Trey Mancini being replaced defensively late into the contest.

Following an off day Thursday, Houston opens a three-game set in Anaheim with the Angels starting at 8:38 p.m CST. Friday. Lance McCullers Jr. is scheduled to face left-hander Reid Detmers

