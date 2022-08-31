Memphis educator John Avis, 69, dies in car wreck

A prominent Memphis educator who had served in Memphis schools since the mid-1970s has died.

John Avis, former associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction and founding headmaster of The Collegiate School of Memphis, died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, in a car accident, according to the family. He was 69.

Avis leaves behind his wife Janet, along with three children and four grandchildren.

A prominent educator

Avis worked for then-Memphis City Schools starting in the mid-1970s until his retirement in 2005. He taught 10 years before becoming assistant principal and eventually principal. After that, he took on more administrative roles including instructional supervisor, program coordinator and finally associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

John Avis attends a Tigers home game with family in November. For such a big U of M fan, Avis is actually from New Jersey. He moved to Memphis when he was in the 4th grade. (Submitted)

Although he retired from MCS in 2005, his work wasn’t quite finished. He then went into the private school sector, working at both Briarcrest Christian School and The Collegiate School of Memphis.

“Whatever he did, he did it thoroughly and with a lot of passion,” said Steve Simpson, a lifelong friend and former colleague.

Simpson was serving as the high school principal at Briarcrest when Avis joined the team. He and Avis met when they were serving as principals in Memphis City Schools. Both of their wives taught in the district as well.

A combination of his heart and love for people is what made Avis such a great educator, Simpson said.

Avis served as vice president of academic affairs at Briarcrest for one year before leaving to help start The Collegiate School of Memphis.

“Mr. Avis understood the value of excellent education and committed his career to providing students with the opportunity to excel. It was John’s vision for outstanding education that will have a lasting legacy at The Collegiate School of Memphis,” The Collegiate School said in an email.

‘Blue and gray all the way’

Outside of being a staunch supporter of education in the city, Avis was an avid Memphis Tigers fan.

His daughter, Ashli Avis, said Avis would purchase season tickets for both the University of Memphis basketball and football teams and they would attend games together.

“He bled blue,” she said.

Although she wasn’t certain, she said she believed Avis served as an adjunct professor at the university when she was young. He was inducted into the university’s College of Education Health and Human Sciences Alumni Hall of Fame in Spring 2013.

Avis also served in adjunct roles at Christian Brothers University and Memphis College of Art.

Ashli said he was extremely happy to receive the Hall of Fame distinction, especially since he was honored with a plaque during half-time of a Tigers football game on the field.

“He loved every part of that,” she said.

Continuing the legacy

One of the things Ashli said she will miss most about Avis is his support.

“He was my biggest cheerleader,” she said.

Whenever she was feeling down or had a rough day, Ashli said Avis would text her to tell her how much he loved her. She said her brother used to joke about how much he liked to use emojis in his messages.

In fact, one of the last texts Ashli received from her dad was one that said, “I love you” with heart emojis next to it.

Ashli said all Avis wanted was for children to access a good education and that now, she gets to continue the legacy he leaves behind.

She doesn’t work in education but said her work in the nonprofit sector is her way of helping.

“I’m carrying on his work by giving back,” she said.