Motorcycle rider killed in crash at Park Avenue and Chestnut Expressway

By Nathan Papes and Jordan Meier, Springfield News-Leader
 6 days ago

This story has been updated.

The Springfield Police Department has released the identity of a motorcycle driver who died in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Kyle McMillin, 24 of Springfield, who was driving a green 2013 Kawasaki Ninja, was taken to the hospital after colliding with an SUV turning north onto Park Avenue from Chestnut Expressway on Wednesday afternoon.

A news release from police says McMillin was traveling at a "high rate of speed" prior to the crash.

McMillin, who police say was wearing a helmet, was ejected. McMillin later died of his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Traffic on both westbound and eastbound Chestnut Expressway was closed and remained closed as police conducted their investigation. Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, but officers are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, according to the Springfield Police Department.

McMillin's death marks the 16th fatal traffic crash in Springfield this year.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Motorcycle rider killed in crash at Park Avenue and Chestnut Expressway

Defender of Liberty
6d ago

This rider died, very tragic.So I am going to say this, I have been riding a long time and have lived in many States and cities with larger motorcycle populations. I have never seen as many collisions, injury and death with motorcycles than in Springfield and surrounding areas. I attribute this to a number of factors, some being combined factors. Low percentage of Helmet use, poor riding which falls into the following poor skill set, poorly maintained motorcycles, really bad decision making - speed, maneuvering, taking stupid chances. The other set is a Ton of distracted driving meaning a cell phone in front of someones face instead of driving. Missouri wins hands down the cell phone stupid award.

