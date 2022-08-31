Motorcycle rider killed in crash at Park Avenue and Chestnut Expressway

This story has been updated.

The Springfield Police Department has released the identity of a motorcycle driver who died in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Kyle McMillin, 24 of Springfield, who was driving a green 2013 Kawasaki Ninja, was taken to the hospital after colliding with an SUV turning north onto Park Avenue from Chestnut Expressway on Wednesday afternoon.

A news release from police says McMillin was traveling at a "high rate of speed" prior to the crash.

McMillin, who police say was wearing a helmet, was ejected. McMillin later died of his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Traffic on both westbound and eastbound Chestnut Expressway was closed and remained closed as police conducted their investigation. Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, but officers are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, according to the Springfield Police Department.

McMillin's death marks the 16th fatal traffic crash in Springfield this year.

