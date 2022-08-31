Eastern Washington battled it out with UNLV in Las Vegas, Nev., but the Eagles fell short, 0-2. Eastern is now 1-3-2 on the season. The Eagles started the game off right, getting a variety of shots and making Rebels' goalie work. Maddie Morgan put up a shot in the beginning, attempting to give Eastern an early lead, but just missed the left of the goal. Mareonna Henderson was active in the beginning of the game as well, getting a shot on goal but was blocked by Riley Liebsack of UNLV. Eastern was able to put shots up to keep the Rebels on their toes. Gillian Martin, Mya Elder-Hammond, Kalista Kakou, Chloe Pattison, Skyler Matthews, and Becca Gaido all put up shots near the goal. The Eagles were still able to play physically and getting UNLV off balance.

CHENEY, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO