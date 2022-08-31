ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Athletic director Allen Greene writes goodbye letter to Auburn University

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXtGp_0hd6FCAR00

Greene has officially stepped away from the University as of Wednesday afternoon.

Auburn athletic director Allen Greene will be stepping away from the university "in order to pursue other professional interests," it was announced earlier this week.

Greene wrote a goodbye letter to the University and the fanbase on Wednesday afternoon discussing his appreciation for the time he spent on the Plains:

Thank you, Auburn Family,

Since January 2018, you have welcomed Christy and me and our children into your family.

Together we have celebrated tremendous victories, made lifelong friends and created memories that will last a lifetime.

As our time at Auburn Athletics comes to an end, I want to express my appreciation and gratitude.

To the Auburn student-athletes who compete valiantly and represent this wonderful institution with class, thank you.

To the fans who faithfully support the orange and blue season after season, thank you.

To the donors whose generosity fuels this entire enterprise, and help us create opportunities that enrich student-athletes to the betterment of Auburn, thank you.

To the coaches and staff who tirelessly toil to build and maintain championship programs while developing Auburn women and men, thank you.

Our goal will always be to leave every endeavor even stronger than when we arrived.

In the 2021-22 athletic season, six Auburn programs finished in the top 10, with gymnastics and women’s golf both reaching the Final Four. Men’s basketball earned the No. 1 ranking for the first time in program history and won its third SEC championship in five seasons. Equestrian won the SEC championship in Auburn for the first time. Baseball returned to Omaha for the second time in three postseasons.

Together we’ve navigated a pandemic, celebrated two equestrian national championships, and invested in capital projects that will help this Everything School remain competitive for generations.

The journey is far greater than the destination. My family and I will forever cherish our Auburn journey and none of it would have been possible without you. It truly has been my pleasure to serve.

Today and every day, it’s great to be an Auburn Tiger!

War Eagle,

Allen Greene

Auburn University has not announced any potential candidates to replace Greene as athletic director .

Comments / 0

 

