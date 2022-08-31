ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 19

$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust

Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Colerain Township, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Colerain Township, OH
WKRC

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Five county police chase ends on I-75 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A police chase came to an end on I-75 in Sharonville early Friday morning. The chase began in Henry County, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of where it ended. It began as a report of a stolen vehicle out of Carroll County. A KSP...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Retirement#Police Sergeant#Chief Of Police#Chiefs#Board Of Trustee Meeting#Ctpd#The Board Of Trustees
Cleveland.com

Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Forest Hills student arrested, threatened to ‘shoot several students’: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old student at Forest Hills school district is under arrest after saying he “was going to shoot several students,” court record show. Amdebreahn Malede caused “serious public alarm by threatening to commit an offense of violence,” wrote Forest Hills school resource officer, Corporal Ryan Wolf with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in the teen’s criminal complaint.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford restaurants cited by Butler County health inspector

Of 12 Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, seven were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were:. Oxford Coffee Company on 21 Lynn Ave. Suite 102. Happy Kitchen on 32 W. High St. Krishna Carry...
OXFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting a checkpoint on September 2, checking for drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The checkpoint will be located in the 7300 block of Dixie Highway (state Route 4) near Woodridge Boulevard in the City of Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
linknky.com

Police chase through Boone, Gallatin counties ends near Sharonville

One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said. According to dispatchers, the chase started early Friday morning in Gallatin County. Investigators said the suspect led police through Boone County and into Hamilton County before crashing on I-75 near Sharonville.
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Historian Bryan McIntyre to revisit first 25 years of Camp Ernst during September 7 NKY History Hour

Since 1928 YMCA Camp Ernst in Boone County has been a place for horseback riding, hiking, swimming, confidence-building, friend-making, and so much more. Gifted by land donated by former U.S. Senator Richard Ernst, the summer camp has undergone many changes. However, decades later, visitors still find the familiar amid the change, recalling the adventures and friendships of long-ago summers past.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati police, Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m. Police say they found around 30 shell casings at the scene. Officers say...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy