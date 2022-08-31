Read full article on original website
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
Chief: Officer Burton remains ‘strong’ off life support
In his latest update to the community on Facebook, Chief Britt said, "Officer Seara Burton's condition did not change much overnight and she is still with us this morning. She still remains off of life support."
Fox 19
$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust
Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
Fox 19
Fleeing driver hits police cruiser in NKY, crashes on NB I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Kentucky fled state troopers on northbound Interstate 71 early Friday, striking a trooper’s cruiser in Boone County along the way, before continuing into Ohio, where he crashed on northbound I-75 and is now under arrest, dispatchers in both states say.
WKRC
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
WKRC
Five county police chase ends on I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A police chase came to an end on I-75 in Sharonville early Friday morning. The chase began in Henry County, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of where it ended. It began as a report of a stolen vehicle out of Carroll County. A KSP...
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say
CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
Fox 19
Forest Hills student arrested, threatened to ‘shoot several students’: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old student at Forest Hills school district is under arrest after saying he “was going to shoot several students,” court record show. Amdebreahn Malede caused “serious public alarm by threatening to commit an offense of violence,” wrote Forest Hills school resource officer, Corporal Ryan Wolf with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in the teen’s criminal complaint.
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurants cited by Butler County health inspector
Of 12 Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, seven were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were:. Oxford Coffee Company on 21 Lynn Ave. Suite 102. Happy Kitchen on 32 W. High St. Krishna Carry...
Police investigate alleged assault on Campbell County bus
Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson confirmed the district is investigating the 'alleged incident,' but the district refused to confirm details put forth by parents.
OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting a checkpoint on September 2, checking for drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The checkpoint will be located in the 7300 block of Dixie Highway (state Route 4) near Woodridge Boulevard in the City of Fairfield.
Liberty Twp. motel catches fire
Firefighters from Liberty Township, Hubbard, Girard, and, Youngstown were called to the Rodeway Inn on Belmont Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Youngstown Air Base also came to assist.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Man indicted in connection to Clermont County missing person case
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been indicted in connection to a missing person case from earlier this year. Zachary Scott, 30, was indicted Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, corrupting another with drugs and tampering with evidence. It happened on Jan. 23...
Which Cincinnati neighborhoods are the most dangerous for pedestrians?
So far this year, the city has reported 190 crashes involving pedestrians. Four of those crashes were fatal and pedestrians were seriously injured in nearly 40 crashes.
linknky.com
Police chase through Boone, Gallatin counties ends near Sharonville
One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said. According to dispatchers, the chase started early Friday morning in Gallatin County. Investigators said the suspect led police through Boone County and into Hamilton County before crashing on I-75 near Sharonville.
Historian Bryan McIntyre to revisit first 25 years of Camp Ernst during September 7 NKY History Hour
Since 1928 YMCA Camp Ernst in Boone County has been a place for horseback riding, hiking, swimming, confidence-building, friend-making, and so much more. Gifted by land donated by former U.S. Senator Richard Ernst, the summer camp has undergone many changes. However, decades later, visitors still find the familiar amid the change, recalling the adventures and friendships of long-ago summers past.
Chief: Richmond officer shows ‘how strong she is’ day after being taken off life support
DAYTON — Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been at Miami Valley Hospital since a medical helicopter brought her there the night of Aug. 10. Twenty-three days later, Police Chief Michael Britt says Burton, 28, continues to remind everyone just how to tough she is. Burton, a K-9 officer...
Fox 19
Man dies following Mt. Lookout shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man died after he was shot multiple times in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati police, Antonio Johnson, 41, was shot in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m. Police say they found around 30 shell casings at the scene. Officers say...
