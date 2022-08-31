ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bliss, TX

Missing Fort Bliss soldier has been found, Now safe on post

By Melissa Luna
 6 days ago

UPDATE : Officials with Fort Bliss’ 1 st Armored Division say Pfc. Shemar Messam has been found and he is safe.

The 21-year-old soldier went missing since Monday, and he had failed to report for duty on Tuesday.

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Shemar Messam, a 1st Armored Division Soldier went missing on August 30.

According to the Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office, the 21-year-old 1st Armored Division Soldier is still currently missing. His duty status became unknown when he failed to report for duty on August 30, 2022. He was last heard from at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 29.

In the last 24 hours the 1st Armored Division has attempted to locate the soldier by phone contact and visiting his off post apartment on but has not been able to locate him. 1st Armored Division is continuing to make calls to his wife, brothers and family but has so far been unsuccessful.

If you have any information on Pfc. Shemar., you can contact the Fort Bliss Military Police Office, which can be reached at 744-2115.

Courtesy of Fort Bliss. Missing Individual: Shemar Messam

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Mary
6d ago

God please help find this soldier, don't let any harm come to him. I ask this in Jesus mighty name. Amen

