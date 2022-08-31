Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Evictions are on the rise, according to Potter County officials
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with Potter County, there has been an increase in evictions. Justice of the Peace Precinct One Debbie Horn said the main factor for evictions is nonpayment of rent and breach of contract. Constable Precinct One Darryl Wertz said in 2021, he brought in $61,000 in revenue with civil […]
Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo
Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
KFDA
GOOD NEWS WITH DOPPLER DAVE; Canyon Custodian
VIDEO: ‘Americans and the Holocaust' exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street a little brighter. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Xcel Energy addresses why electricity bills are higher
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Many Xcel customers are seeing an increase in their electricity bills this month, as July temperatures were above average with increased humidity. Xcel Energy spokesman Wes Reeves said the increase in costs is primarily due to air conditioning usage. “We’ve all experienced a very hot summer, also a humid summer. I […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo released Labor Day schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. City Hall will be closed on Monday (September 5). Amarillo City Transit will not provide service on Monday (Sept. 5). The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Monday (Sept....
inforney.com
Xcel Energy encourages customers to protect themselves from scams
AMARILLO, Texas (Aug. 29, 2022) – Xcel Energy has received several reports of attempted phone scams against Texas and New Mexico customers and is reminding business and residential customers how to protect themselves from falling victim to scams. “Scammers are always looking for new ways to fool us, but...
TXDOT Amarillo: US 60 reopened at FM 2161 to Panhandle
UPDATE: US 60 scenes is cleared and has reopened, according to a TxDOT social media report. CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo has reported a morning road closure on Friday. According to a social media post from TxDOT, US 60 is currently closed at FM 2161 to Panhandle. TxDOT continues […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Agendas Posted for City Council Meetings on Budget and Tax Increase
Agendas for the Amarillo City Council meetings for September 6th and September 8th have been posted on the city’s website. According to the documents, the meetings will focus solely on the city’s budget and tax rate. The relatively short agenda posted for the meeting on September 6th includes...
West Texas A&M University campus stadium renamed
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday morning West Texas A&M University held a ceremony to kick off their first season in the Bain Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. The Bain and Schaeffer families, WT officials and members of the community gathered for the renaming of the stadium, acknowledging the Bain and Schaeffers families continued support and generosity to […]
The Changing Times of St. Anthony’s Here in Amarillo
When you think of Baptist St. Anthony's or what we lovingly just call BSA we probably all picture the same thing. The mammoth that is the huge hospital campus on Coulter. We think of the medical district that is Amarillo. I recently spent some time there for a quick day...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Myhighplains.com
Author Ethan Wilcox Releases Third Book
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ethan Wilcox is a local high school student and author. He recently released his third book in the “Nuclear Family” series. You can purchase that here or from local book shops.
KFDA
ASARCO to lay off 57 employees when plant ‘indefinitely’ shuts down
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ASARCO’s official notice of shutting down the plant was sent to the Texas Workforce Commission, detailing the number of laid off employees. A notice, sent by ASARCO’s parent company GrupoMexico Mining, said the Amarillo refinery is indefinitely shutting down and that employees are affected.
Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home
UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Public Library Previews Upcoming Book Sale
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Friends of APL Book Sale raises funds to help with library programs that aren’t paid for by taxpayer dollars. Coming up September 9th Friends of APL will get first access to the book sale from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library.
Nothing To Be Scared Of; Just Big Scary Tarantulas In Amarillo
Earlier today, a coworker sent a link to me of a social media post. In it, a person who is obviously not from the Texas panhandle (that's how they start the post) seemed very concerned about the tarantula that had decided to make itself at home in their home. It's...
If You Have To Make A Statement In Amarillo, Try To Plan Better
As I was patiently waiting for the light to turn green at Soncy and I-40, I gazed across the intersection and found myself left with several questions. The main question I found myself asking was why someone would do this. Then I became hyper focused on the amateur level job that was done.
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: How a humble custodian can leave fond memories with those around her
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many students carry fond memories of special teachers, coaches, and counselors when they leave high school. In one of our area high schools, however, students may look back and remember a special custodian. It is pretty routine to see a custodian in the commons area of...
The 806 with Ro and Ron: The Xcape Room Warehouse
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 2018, the Xcape Room Warehouse has been giving thrills, chills, and maybe even a few scares as they make you find clues and think, to make your escape from one of their rooms. From a room based off of the “Taken” movie franchise, to an alien escape in “Area 52”, […]
Comments / 0