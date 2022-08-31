ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo

Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS WITH DOPPLER DAVE; Canyon Custodian

VIDEO: ‘Americans and the Holocaust' exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street a little brighter. Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Amarillo, TX
Business
Amarillo, TX
Real Estate
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo released Labor Day schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. City Hall will be closed on Monday (September 5). Amarillo City Transit will not provide service on Monday (Sept. 5). The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Monday (Sept....
AMARILLO, TX
inforney.com

Xcel Energy encourages customers to protect themselves from scams

AMARILLO, Texas (Aug. 29, 2022) – Xcel Energy has received several reports of attempted phone scams against Texas and New Mexico customers and is reminding business and residential customers how to protect themselves from falling victim to scams. “Scammers are always looking for new ways to fool us, but...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Loan#Home Improvements#Mortgage Insurance#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#Linus Realestate#Va Home Loans Hope#Limited
KFDA

TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
TEXAS STATE
The Amarillo Pioneer

Agendas Posted for City Council Meetings on Budget and Tax Increase

Agendas for the Amarillo City Council meetings for September 6th and September 8th have been posted on the city’s website. According to the documents, the meetings will focus solely on the city’s budget and tax rate. The relatively short agenda posted for the meeting on September 6th includes...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

West Texas A&M University campus stadium renamed

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday morning West Texas A&M University held a ceremony to kick off their first season in the Bain Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. The Bain and Schaeffer families, WT officials and members of the community gathered for the renaming of the stadium, acknowledging the Bain and Schaeffers families continued support and generosity to […]
CANYON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Myhighplains.com

Author Ethan Wilcox Releases Third Book

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ethan Wilcox is a local high school student and author. He recently released his third book in the “Nuclear Family” series. You can purchase that here or from local book shops.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

ASARCO to lay off 57 employees when plant ‘indefinitely’ shuts down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ASARCO’s official notice of shutting down the plant was sent to the Texas Workforce Commission, detailing the number of laid off employees. A notice, sent by ASARCO’s parent company GrupoMexico Mining, said the Amarillo refinery is indefinitely shutting down and that employees are affected.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Public Library Previews Upcoming Book Sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Friends of APL Book Sale raises funds to help with library programs that aren’t paid for by taxpayer dollars. Coming up September 9th Friends of APL will get first access to the book sale from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy