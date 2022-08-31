ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Steph Curry Gets A Big Congratulations From LeBron James

It is great enough to be an NBA superstar, let alone one who has won two regular season MVPs, four world championships, and a Finals MVP award as the Golden State Warriors‘ Stephen Curry has. But it’s an entirely different animal when one also becomes an inspiration and a...
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Responds To Reports His Ramp-Up Process Has Been ‘Slower Than Anticipated’

Kendrick Nunn’s injury has prevented the guard from playing in a single competitive game for the Los Angeles Lakers since he joined the team in 2021. Nunn signed a two-year, $10.3 million contract with L.A. ahead of the 2021-22 season. However, the former Miami Heat guard hurt his knee during the preseason and he has not been on the court ever since.
Yardbarker

Watch: LeBron James Congratulates Serena Williams On ‘Unbelievable Career’

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has always had many friends outside of basketball. Among them: Serena Williams, who played the last match of her illustrious tennis career on Friday night. Williams announced she would retire after the 2022 U.S. Open, leaving tennis 27 years after she turned pro at...
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
QUEENS, NY

