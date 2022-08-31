Kendrick Nunn’s injury has prevented the guard from playing in a single competitive game for the Los Angeles Lakers since he joined the team in 2021. Nunn signed a two-year, $10.3 million contract with L.A. ahead of the 2021-22 season. However, the former Miami Heat guard hurt his knee during the preseason and he has not been on the court ever since.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO