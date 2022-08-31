Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers News: Ex-Laker J.R. Smith Feels His Career Ended Before Its Time
LeBron James's long-time teammate feels his career was unfairly cut short.
LeBron, Bronny James Attend Ohio State-Notre Dame Season Opener
The Lakers star and son were inside “The Horseshoe” for the primetime matchup on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Steph Curry Gets A Big Congratulations From LeBron James
It is great enough to be an NBA superstar, let alone one who has won two regular season MVPs, four world championships, and a Finals MVP award as the Golden State Warriors‘ Stephen Curry has. But it’s an entirely different animal when one also becomes an inspiration and a...
NBA・
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Responds To Reports His Ramp-Up Process Has Been ‘Slower Than Anticipated’
Kendrick Nunn’s injury has prevented the guard from playing in a single competitive game for the Los Angeles Lakers since he joined the team in 2021. Nunn signed a two-year, $10.3 million contract with L.A. ahead of the 2021-22 season. However, the former Miami Heat guard hurt his knee during the preseason and he has not been on the court ever since.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Watch: LeBron James Congratulates Serena Williams On ‘Unbelievable Career’
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has always had many friends outside of basketball. Among them: Serena Williams, who played the last match of her illustrious tennis career on Friday night. Williams announced she would retire after the 2022 U.S. Open, leaving tennis 27 years after she turned pro at...
NBA・
College GameDay Fans Are Making the Same Joke About New Anchor Jess Sims’ Outfit
Today (September 3) is a big day for NCAA football and its fans. Not only is it officially Week 1 of college football but it’s also the start of the 36th season of College GameDay. To add to that excitement, GameDay introduced a brand new on-site reporter and personality, Peloton instructor and sports reporter, Jess Sims.
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Commentary: Can the Donovan Mitchell trade help solve the Lakers' Russell Westbrook problem? Maybe
Donovan Mitchell's trade from the Jazz to the Cavaliers narrows the Lakers' Russell Westbrook trade options, but it also clears some key obstacles.
Comments / 0