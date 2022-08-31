Read full article on original website
Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Jordan Pickford performance in Merseyside derby
Everton manager Frank Lampard praised the performance of Jordan Pickford after his saves earned the Toffees a point in the Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.
Sergino Dest reveals motivation behind loan to AC Milan
Sergino Dest completed his move to AC Milan on deadline day.
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Nantes 0-3 PSG: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires routine win
Match report from Nantes 0-3 Barcelona in Ligue 1.
Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona: Player ratings as Blaugrana cruise to victory
Match report & player ratings from Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona in La Liga.
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
Napoli sporting director rubbishes Cristiano Ronaldo links
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has discussed reports that the club were in the mix to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.
Brenden Aaronson highlighted for praise by Thomas Frank despite Leeds United loss
Leeds United may have been on the end of a 5-2 thrashing, but United States international Brenden Aaronson still managed to make his mark against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.
Thiago Silva asked Chelsea to explore Lucas Paqueta signing
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed he asked the club to look into the possibility of signing Lucas Paqueta prior to the midfielder's move to West Ham.
Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus: Bianconeri fortunate to escape with draw
Match report from Fiorentina 1-1 Juventus in Serie A.
Transfer rumours: Man City turned down Neymar; Man Utd's De Jong regret
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Neymar, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Neves and more.
Thomas Tuchel reveals when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make Chelsea debut
Thomas Tuchel has given a rough timeframe on when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
AC Milan 3-2 Inter: Player ratings as Rafael Leao inspires derby triumph
Match report and player ratings from Milan's Serie A derby with Inter.
Erik ten Hag: 'Good is not good enough' at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag has praised the improvement of Manchester United in recent games but remains defiant that 'good is not good enough' at Old Trafford.
Hector Bellerin pens farewell message to Arsenal after sealing Barcelona return
Hector Bellerin bids farewell to Arsenal after returning to Barcelona.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Real Betis - La Liga
The predicted lineup Real Madrid may use in their La Liga fixture against Real Betis.
Hector Bellerin completes return to Barcelona on free transfer
Barcelona have completed the signing of Hector Bellerin from Arsenal on a free transfer.
New York Red Bulls: Tom Edwards departure reason & Lewis Morgan transfer update
Tom Edwards' spell with the New York Red Bulls has come to an end after the defender completed a loan move to Barnsley ahead of the English transfer deadline. Edwards rejoined the Red Bulls on another loan from Stoke City at the start of 2022 after a successful temporary spell last season. The full-back amassed 51 appearances for RBNY in total, notching two assists.
