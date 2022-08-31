ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s.

“We are eager to get Chuy’s White Bridge open so we can serve the West Nashville community with our great food and drinks,” William ‘Billy’ Dale, General Manager, Chuy’s White Bridge said. “A key aspect of our culture is becoming a part of the communities we serve – from the residents to the businesses and charitable organizations in the area. We are excited to bring that philosophy to West Nashville.”

The first Chuy’s location outside of Texas opened in Cool Springs 13 years ago in November 2009. Following the success of the Cool Springs location, additional restaurants opened across Middle Tennessee including Brentwood, Midtown, Murfreesboro and Opry Mills. The six Middle Tennessee locations are the most in a market outside of Chuy’s home state of Texas.

Chuy’s White Bridge will serve the authentic and fresh Tex-Mex options that Middle Tennesseans have grown to love, including the Big as Yo’ Face Steak Burrito, Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas, fresh-squeezed lime margaritas, chips, salsa, Creamy Jalapeño and more. Diners will be greeted by the fun and quirky decor Chuy’s is famous for including an Elvis shrine, the La Chihuahua Bar featuring framed pictures of local dogs, a hand-carved wooden “school” of fish hanging overhead and a hubcap-covered ceiling.

Chuy’s White Bridge is located near the intersection of White Bridge Road and Harding Pike (17 White Bridge Road, Nashville, Tenn. 37205). Lunch and dinner will be served Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The bar is located in the center of the restaurant and a party room is available to book with advanced notice. On weekdays from 3-6 p.m. patrons can enjoy Chuy’s happy hour, complete with drink specials and $5 bowls of Queso.

Chuy’s White Bridge will begin hiring on September 19, 2022 (Monday). Those interested in applying should visit Chuys.com/careers and fill out an application or apply in person at the Hiring Trailer which will be on site Monday–Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For exclusive updates and giveaways, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChuysWhiteBridge .

About Chuy’s | Founded in 1982 in Austin, Texas, Chuy’s serves authentic Tex-Mex food in an eclectic atmosphere full of color and personality. The menu offers family recipes from south Texas, New Mexico and Mexican border towns, all made to order from the freshest ingredients. Chuy’s has a reputation as the most fun and friendly spot to eat real Tex-Mex at a great price. For more information visit www.chuys.com .

