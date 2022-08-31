ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Confusion over re-opening of House of Mercy homeless shelter

By Eriketa Cost
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been three weeks since a fatal stabbing attack at the House of Mercy homeless shelter. But plans to reopen are not clear, according to a legislator who oversees the Northeast Quadrant.

The former director and founder of the shelter, Sister Grace Miller confirmed Wednesday morning that a reopening date was slated for Thursday. But a few hours later – that seems to have changed.

According to sources with the House of Mercy, the shelter is not opening this week, after all.

Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons said a good word for this situation is “confusion.”

“I’m not aware of what’s happening behind the scenes, just like the media, I’m very much kept in the dark as far as what their decision is, she said. “It’s important we inform the community what’s happening with the House of Mercy, I don’t know if that communication exists with the House of Mercy and the residents.”

News 8 has left multiple inquiries with shelter administration but has not heard back. The executive director said “no comment.”

In the meantime, Vazquez Simmons is concerned for the residents she oversees in the Northeast Quadrant — Many of whom call House of Mercy home.

She said she’s also been supporting Sister Grace during this time, the former director who now holds the title of the spiritual director. The two have been advocating for a reopening as soon as possible.

“I’m hoping that it’s back to full capacity, that is my expectation that it’s the full capacity, I know individuals I’ve spoken to, they want to come back,” Vazquez Simmons said.

Amid all of the confusion, questions remain about the shelter. How did a resident enter with a machete, according to the police? Will safety measures change moving forward? Is there enough staffing?

Vazquez Simmons says the administration has been meeting with state officials in the past few weeks — but again — details are not clear.

“How do we inform our residents, what’s happening, what additional services are they going to provide? Because what happened here, we can’t ignore what happened,” she said

Nathaniel Jeanpierre III is the resident who was taken into custody in connection to the fatal attack.

Attorneys representing one of the victims said they’re working to investigate if there was any negligence by the shelter.

Jeanpierre was indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder, and assault. The district attorney’s office says his case will rise to the Monroe County Court.

