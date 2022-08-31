Read full article on original website
idesignarch.com
Oceanfront Beach Cottage with Charming Coastal Character
This inviting beach house in Ocean City, New Jersey offers sweeping views of the coastline and the Atlantic Ocean. Built by Achristavest, the home features a beach style coastal design. The arched ceiling with exposed wood beams in the kitchen provide a rustic charm to the main living space.
68-year-old Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Closing For Good
It appears that 2022 will be the final year for a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been serving delicious food since the 1950s. But, at least the good news is you still have about a month to get your favorite pizza, pasta, and subs from Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City.
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
thesandpaper.net
Few Beaches Guarded After Labor Day Weekend
While September is usually warm enough to enjoy the beach, only a handful of beaches on Long Beach Island will have lifeguards following Labor Day weekend. In Barnegat Light, guards will be on duty through Labor Day and the weekend following Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., reported Councilwoman Dottie Reynolds, chair of the beaches and parks committee. “No beaches will be guarded on weekdays after Labor Day.”
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
Popular takeout restaurant in Ocean City, New Jersey to close after 69 years in business
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A popular takeout restaurant at the Jersey Shore is closing its doors for good next month. Voltaco's Italian takeout has been serving customers for more than 50 years in Ocean City. The family-owned business has been a staple for generations of families vacationing in Ocean City since 1954. "After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.Voltaco's will finish its 69th season and close the business on Oct. 9.
thesandpaper.net
In ‘Fog’ Photo Exhibit, Artist Ann Coen Shares Inner Self
Like the fog for which it was named, prominent local photographer Ann Coen’s first-ever solo exhibit and season finale at her Beach Haven pop-up gallery rolled stealthily in and out – a matter of right place, right time, for those lucky enough to catch it. The Thursday night...
thesandpaper.net
Tuckerton Historical Society to Celebrate 50 Years at Calloways
The Tuckerton Historical Society invites the community to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the organization and its locale, the Giffordtown Schoolhouse Museum, located at 35 Leitz Blvd. in Tuckerton, on Oct. 18. In honor of the monumental occasion, THS President Donald O. Caselli wrote Mayor Susan Marshall requesting Oct....
Cape May Restaurant Named One of 100 Best Outdoor Restaurants in USA
On a beautiful summer day (or evening), who doesn't like to eat outside at a beautiful local restaurant?. In New Jersey, we (thankfully) have a lot of choices for outdoor dining, but one restaurant has been named one of the best in America!. Open Table has published its list of...
Iconic Ocean City business shutting down after nearly 70 years
"We have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business," the popular Ocean City business announced Friday.
phl17.com
Down the Shore, Ocean City, NJ: Classic OC Bakery Rated One of Best Donut Shops in South Jersey
Did you know the best town for donuts in New Jersey is ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort’…Ocean City? One of the town’s signature spots is Ward’s. It’s a family-owned business that has been serving homemade donuts for over 80 years. Their display cases are full of yummy pastries plus rows upon rows of donuts behind the counter.
Kayaking World Record Set On The Toms River
PINE BEACH – The world record for the most kayaks on the water in one place is 329. Correction. The record was 329. That record was quite easily shattered when hundreds of people launched into the Toms River on an early Saturday morning. This was the kind of shore traffic you want to see. Families and friends making their way at their own speed on the water. Like cars on the road, they stayed to the right, so that they weren’t facing others head-on during the return journey.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON THE HILL VODKA AVAILABLE FROM TR VOLUNTEER FIRE CO NO 1
Toms River Vol. Fire Co. No. 1 is please to announce the PRE-ORDER availability of our private label VODKA “Fire on the Hill” We are working with Garden State Distillery on a limited production run that will be available very soon. Pre-Order yours NOW at $25.00 per bottle to make sure you don’t miss out. Proceeds from the sale benefits the fire company. Send us a confirmation email including your Name, Phone Number, Email address & Quantity.. Email address: [email protected]
thesandpaper.net
By the Numbers: Ship Bottom Beaches Busy in ’22
In a two-month period this summer, nearly 165,000 visitors checked out Ship Bottom’s 1.36 miles of oceanfront by visiting its beaches. That number is comprised of attendance figures between June 23 and Aug. 20. Councilman Robert Butkus delivered the report during the parks and recreation committee report for Council...
twoclassychics.com
Ottens Canal in North Wildwood
When traveling I like to check out things that aren’t in the big tourist areas. I like to explore and learn the history on the area. While down in North Wildwood in New Jersey we stumbled upon Ottens Canal in the borough of Anglesea. According to the nearby historical...
thecoaster.net
Concert to Celebrate the Life of Concert Promoter
“ A Celebration of Song” concert to honor and celebrate the life of Sammy Boyd, a local realtor and long-time concert promoter, is scheduled for Sat., Sept. 24 at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park. Boyd, who lived in Allenhurst, died Aug. 3. He was 75. “This will be...
camdencounty.com
County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
Feedback Wanted For Proposed Ocean County Park
MANCHESTER – Township residents who have questions and concerns regarding a planned county park will have the chance to express themselves at an open public forum at the library. The Green Acres public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. September 8 at the Manchester branch of the Ocean...
thesandpaper.net
Future Looking Up
Modest observations from a modest sailor on a modest boat on the beautiful North Atlantic recently: On a beautiful day sailing north on a mostly easterly breeze looking south-southwest over 6 miles away, one could see the 172-foot-tall Barnegat Lighthouse easily. Looking north-northwest, one could see almost a dozen water towers serving Seaside Park and Seaside Heights. Progress seems to be elevated.
thesandpaper.net
Southern Regional Grad Faces Own Fears, Then Turns Family Dog Into Focus of First Book
Growing up in the Deer Lake Park section of Stafford Township, Amulya Veldanda Vadali was “deathly afraid” of dogs. “I wouldn’t go to parks if they had dogs in them. I didn’t go trick-or-treating at houses where I knew dogs lived,” said Vadali, now 26. “When I first got to Southern Regional High School, in Kate Baker’s class, which was honors English, I couldn’t be there when she brought her dog, Brody. I’d have a panic attack.”
