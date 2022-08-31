ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuckerton, NJ

idesignarch.com

Oceanfront Beach Cottage with Charming Coastal Character

This inviting beach house in Ocean City, New Jersey offers sweeping views of the coastline and the Atlantic Ocean. Built by Achristavest, the home features a beach style coastal design. The arched ceiling with exposed wood beams in the kitchen provide a rustic charm to the main living space.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List

As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Few Beaches Guarded After Labor Day Weekend

While September is usually warm enough to enjoy the beach, only a handful of beaches on Long Beach Island will have lifeguards following Labor Day weekend. In Barnegat Light, guards will be on duty through Labor Day and the weekend following Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., reported Councilwoman Dottie Reynolds, chair of the beaches and parks committee. “No beaches will be guarded on weekdays after Labor Day.”
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
CBS Philly

Popular takeout restaurant in Ocean City, New Jersey to close after 69 years in business

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A popular takeout restaurant at the Jersey Shore is closing its doors for good next month. Voltaco's Italian takeout has been serving customers for more than 50 years in Ocean City. The family-owned business has been a staple for generations of families vacationing in Ocean City since 1954. "After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.Voltaco's will finish its 69th season and close the business on Oct. 9. 
OCEAN CITY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

In ‘Fog’ Photo Exhibit, Artist Ann Coen Shares Inner Self

Like the fog for which it was named, prominent local photographer Ann Coen’s first-ever solo exhibit and season finale at her Beach Haven pop-up gallery rolled stealthily in and out – a matter of right place, right time, for those lucky enough to catch it. The Thursday night...
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Tuckerton Historical Society to Celebrate 50 Years at Calloways

The Tuckerton Historical Society invites the community to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the organization and its locale, the Giffordtown Schoolhouse Museum, located at 35 Leitz Blvd. in Tuckerton, on Oct. 18. In honor of the monumental occasion, THS President Donald O. Caselli wrote Mayor Susan Marshall requesting Oct....
TUCKERTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Kayaking World Record Set On The Toms River

PINE BEACH – The world record for the most kayaks on the water in one place is 329. Correction. The record was 329. That record was quite easily shattered when hundreds of people launched into the Toms River on an early Saturday morning. This was the kind of shore traffic you want to see. Families and friends making their way at their own speed on the water. Like cars on the road, they stayed to the right, so that they weren’t facing others head-on during the return journey.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON THE HILL VODKA AVAILABLE FROM TR VOLUNTEER FIRE CO NO 1

Toms River Vol. Fire Co. No. 1 is please to announce the PRE-ORDER availability of our private label VODKA “Fire on the Hill” We are working with Garden State Distillery on a limited production run that will be available very soon. Pre-Order yours NOW at $25.00 per bottle to make sure you don’t miss out. Proceeds from the sale benefits the fire company. Send us a confirmation email including your Name, Phone Number, Email address & Quantity.. Email address: [email protected]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

By the Numbers: Ship Bottom Beaches Busy in ’22

In a two-month period this summer, nearly 165,000 visitors checked out Ship Bottom’s 1.36 miles of oceanfront by visiting its beaches. That number is comprised of attendance figures between June 23 and Aug. 20. Councilman Robert Butkus delivered the report during the parks and recreation committee report for Council...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
twoclassychics.com

Ottens Canal in North Wildwood

When traveling I like to check out things that aren’t in the big tourist areas. I like to explore and learn the history on the area. While down in North Wildwood in New Jersey we stumbled upon Ottens Canal in the borough of Anglesea. According to the nearby historical...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
thecoaster.net

Concert to Celebrate the Life of Concert Promoter

“ A Celebration of Song” concert to honor and celebrate the life of Sammy Boyd, a local realtor and long-time concert promoter, is scheduled for Sat., Sept. 24 at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park. Boyd, who lived in Allenhurst, died Aug. 3. He was 75. “This will be...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
camdencounty.com

County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Future Looking Up

Modest observations from a modest sailor on a modest boat on the beautiful North Atlantic recently: On a beautiful day sailing north on a mostly easterly breeze looking south-southwest over 6 miles away, one could see the 172-foot-tall Barnegat Lighthouse easily. Looking north-northwest, one could see almost a dozen water towers serving Seaside Park and Seaside Heights. Progress seems to be elevated.
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Southern Regional Grad Faces Own Fears, Then Turns Family Dog Into Focus of First Book

Growing up in the Deer Lake Park section of Stafford Township, Amulya Veldanda Vadali was “deathly afraid” of dogs. “I wouldn’t go to parks if they had dogs in them. I didn’t go trick-or-treating at houses where I knew dogs lived,” said Vadali, now 26. “When I first got to Southern Regional High School, in Kate Baker’s class, which was honors English, I couldn’t be there when she brought her dog, Brody. I’d have a panic attack.”
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ

