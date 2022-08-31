ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Clothing closet helps released inmates in Lycoming County

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local transitional living center has a new addition for its residents.

The Bethesda House in Williamsport offers transitional housing for men recently released from prison. About a month ago they opened a free clothing closet.

“It’s a beautiful thing and it really does help. Like, because a lot of people don’t have stuff forever and they lose people while they’re inside and it’s a second chance to get your life back on track and stuff,” said John Drummond, a Bethesda House resident.

Vision Home Builders investigation continues

The Bethesda House partnered with Saving Lives for Zachary, an organization dedicated to fighting addiction, for the closet. They donate clothes, toiletries, towels, shoes, and other basic needs.

“It’s just our way of helping them in Zachary’s memory to keep the men with their supplies that they need and help them out with clothing for interviews and supplies for their rooms,” said Carolyn Miele, the founder of Saving Lives for Zachary.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22C9ia_0hd6DHVe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0br1aX_0hd6DHVe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsAMQ_0hd6DHVe00

The closet is open to its residents and newly released inmates.

Program Director Cleveland Way says this project is a great way to ensure the men have their needs handled, so they can regain their independence.

“It gives them an idea of self-worth when they have something that they can put on their back. And then when we are getting them to get a job then they can present themselves well when they go get an interview,” Way told Eyewitness News.

The Bethesda House is accepting donations in the form of men’s clothing of any size and other items like shoes and accessories.

Items can be dropped off directly at their location on 616 west Edwin Street. For more information head to Transitional Living Centers website.

WBRE

