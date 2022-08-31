ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota tracker helps find car theft suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police were able to locate a stolen Toyota and arrest a man Monday after utilizing the vehicle’s GPS tracking technology.

Jose Daniel Lopez, 28, was arrested in connection to the theft and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle—a state jail felony.

According to court records, the victim of the vehicle theft said, between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m., someone entered his home through a back window while he was asleep.

The victim told police a video game console was taken from the residence, along with his wallet and keys to his 2020 Toyota Corolla. According to the report, the victim found his front door open and saw his vehicle was also missing.

The victim filed a report with the car company using the police report case number for the stolen vehicle. Later Monday evening, police located the vehicle using its GPS tracking system.

Records said officers found the vehicle driving on a highway and conducted a high-risk traffic stop. Three occupants were removed from the vehicle by police, one of which was Lopez.

All occupants were separated and read their rights, according to the report. Two occupants said Lopez approached them inside a store and offered them $500 to drive him to Houston. Both said he pulled into the store while driving the Toyota, so they believed it was his.

Records said during the drive to Houston, one of the other passengers took over driving when Lopez said he was tired. Police originally charged that occupant with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle since they were driving at the time, but police later dropped the charge.

During a search of the vehicle, police said many of the victim’s belongings were found inside, including his backpack, wallet and credit cards. According to records, officers also found cocaine in the front seat cup holders.

Lopez was booked into the Travis County jail by Austin police officers on a $20,000 bond. Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle on a possession of a controlled substance charge since cocaine was found in the cupholders nearby.

Toyota recommended its vehicle owners facing a vehicle-theft situation file a police report and notify the Toyota response center. Toyota agents can then help authorities find the vehicle using its Stolen Vehicle Locator .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

