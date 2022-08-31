ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger batting eighth on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger will start in center field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trayce Thompson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bellinger for 7.5 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez sitting for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Harrison starting at third base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hitting sixth for Blue Jays on Saturday evening

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gurriel Jr. will man left field after Teoscar Hernandez was moved to right and Jackie Bradley Jr. was rested in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Gurriel Jr. to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLB
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario in right field for Atlanta on Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will man right field after Robbie Grossman was benched in Atlanta. In a matchup versus right-hander Edward Cabrera, our models project Rosario to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Narvaez will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Evan Longoria in Giants' Friday night lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Longoria for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Nick Castellanos sitting for Philadelphia on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castellanos is being replaced in right field by Matt Vierling versus Giants starter Jakob Junis. In 531 plate appearances this season, Castellanos has a .265 batting average with a .702...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

William Contreras batting fifth for Atlanta on Saturday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will catch against his division rivals after Travis d'Arnaud was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Luis Campusano catching for Padres on Saturday night

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Campusano will operate behind the plate after Austin Nola was rested versus their intrastate competition. numberFire's models project Campusano to score 4.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

San Diego's Brandon Drury receives Saturday off

San Diego Padres utility-man Brandon Drury is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Drury will take a break after Josh Bell was positioned at first base, Jurickson Profar was picked as San Diego's designated hitter, and Wil Myers was aligned in left field. Per Baseball Savant...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Cooper Hummel behind the plate for Diamondbacks on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Cooper Hummel is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hummel will catch at home after Carson Kelly was left on the bench in Arizona. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Hummel to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Tyrone Taylor starting for Milwaukee on Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Ryan O'Hearn starting Saturday for Royals

Kansas City Royals infielder Ryan O'Hearn is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. O'Hearn is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project O'Hearn for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez sitting Saturday night for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tellez is being replaced at first base by Keston Hiura versus Diamondbacks starter Maidson Bumgarner. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Houston's Christian Vazquez batting fifth on Saturday night

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vazquez will catch for the Astros after Martin Maldonado received a breather on the road. In a matchup versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani, our models project Vazquez to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
HOUSTON, TX

