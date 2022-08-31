Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO