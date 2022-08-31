Read full article on original website
Steven Gerrard admits worries about losing Aston Villa job
Steven Gerrard has admitted he is worried about his Aston Villa future after a poor start to the season.
Brenden Aaronson highlighted for praise by Thomas Frank despite Leeds United loss
Leeds United may have been on the end of a 5-2 thrashing, but United States international Brenden Aaronson still managed to make his mark against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.
Thiago Silva asked Chelsea to explore Lucas Paqueta signing
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed he asked the club to look into the possibility of signing Lucas Paqueta prior to the midfielder's move to West Ham.
Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Jordan Pickford performance in Merseyside derby
Everton manager Frank Lampard praised the performance of Jordan Pickford after his saves earned the Toffees a point in the Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Antonio Conte: It's a pity that Harry Kane has never won a trophy
Antonio Conte believes that Harry Kane deserves to have won a major trophy in his career by now and is stunned that he is yet to claim some silverware.
Amadou Onana sends VAR message after controversial Virgil van Dijk challenge
Amadou Onana sent a message to VAR after being caught by a high challenge from Virgil van Dijk.
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Ricardo Pepi close to joining Groningen on season-long loan
Ricardo Pepi is close to joining Groningen on a season-long loan from Augsburg.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea hunt Ajax midfielder; Liverpool ready Douglas Luiz bid
Thursday's deadline day transfer rumours include Edson Alvarez, Cody Gakpo, Douglas Luiz, Sergino Dest, Bernardo Silva & more.
Napoli sporting director rubbishes Cristiano Ronaldo links
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has discussed reports that the club were in the mix to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.
Transfer rumours: Man City turned down Neymar; Man Utd's De Jong regret
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Neymar, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Neves and more.
Nantes 0-3 PSG: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires routine win
Match report from Nantes 0-3 Barcelona in Ligue 1.
Thomas Tuchel reveals when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make Chelsea debut
Thomas Tuchel has given a rough timeframe on when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut.
Transfer deadline day 2022: Chelsea sign Aubameyang; Arthur to Liverpool; Antony joins Man Utd
90min's Transfer deadline day live blog guides you through the chaos of an exciting end to the summer 2022 window.
Man Utd sign Antony from Ajax on 5-year deal for €100m
Man Utd have finalised the signing of Antony from Ajax.
Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Antony, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Arthur, Douglas Luiz & more.
Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich: Kimmich goal only enough for share of the spoils
Bayern Munich slipped to a second successive 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga as they were held away from home by a dogged Union Berlin.
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
