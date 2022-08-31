ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bethancourt is being replaced behind the plate by Francisco Mejia versus Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. In 266 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .238 batting average with a .668 OPS, 9...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
numberfire.com

Arizona's Alek Thomas in center field on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thomas will patrol center field after Jake McCarthy was given a breather versus Brewers' right-hander Corbin Burnes. numberFire's models project Thomas to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks starting Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop on Saturday night

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Perdomo will operate the shortstop position after Wilmer Difo was benched at home. numberFire's models project Perdomo to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Cesar Hernandez hitting sixth for Nationals on Saturday

Washington Nationals utility-man Cesar Hernandez is starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Mets. Hernandez will make his first outfield appearance after Lane Thomas was shifted to center field and Victor Robles was rested. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Cody Thomas in Athletics' lineup on Saturday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cody Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Thomas is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.0 FanDuel points.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Kaprielian
numberfire.com

Cubs starting Alfonso Rivas at first base on Saturday

Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rivas will take over first base after P.J. Higgins was benched against St. Louis' right-hander Adam Wainwright. numberFire's models project Rivas to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday evening

Cleveland Guardians center Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus left-hander Robbie Ray. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

William Contreras batting fifth for Atlanta on Saturday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will catch against his division rivals after Travis d'Arnaud was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Ptitsburgh's Kevin Newman taking over second base on Saturday evening

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is batting second in Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Newman will man second base after Rodolfo Castro was shifted to third and Ke'Bryan Hayes was rested at home. In a matchup versus right-hander Trevor Richards, our models project Newman to score 8.2 FanDuel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Bat#The Oakland Athletics
numberfire.com

Pirates send Ke'Bryan Hayes to bench on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hayes will sit on Saturday evening after Kevin Newman was positioned at second base and Rodolfo Castro was aligned at third. According to Baseball Savant on 319 batted balls this season, Hayes has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mullins is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Mullins for 1.3 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.9 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Arizona's Daulton Varsho hitting second on Saturday night

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is starting in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Varsho will operate right field after Corbin Carroll was shifted to left and Stone Garrett was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Varsho to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos not in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chirinos is being replaced behind the plate by Adley Rutschman versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.7 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario in right field for Atlanta on Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will man right field after Robbie Grossman was benched in Atlanta. In a matchup versus right-hander Edward Cabrera, our models project Rosario to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jake McCarthy sent to Arizona's bench on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. McCarthy will rest in Arizona after Alek Thomas was announced as Arizona's starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 171 batted balls this season, McCarthy has produced a 4.1% barrel rate and a .305 expected...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Nicky Lopez in Royals' Saturday lineup

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Lopez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Lopez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Washington's Nelson Cruz takes a seat on Saturday

Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Mets. Cruz will sit on the road after Luke Voit was named Washington's designated hiter, Joey Meneses was aligned at first base, and Josh Palacios was positioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 315...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy