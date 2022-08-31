Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bethancourt is being replaced behind the plate by Francisco Mejia versus Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. In 266 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .238 batting average with a .668 OPS, 9...
Red Sox silence late rally, hang on to beat Rangers
Brayan Bello pitched six shutout innings and Rafael Devers drove in two runs as the Boston Red Sox held on
numberfire.com
Arizona's Alek Thomas in center field on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Thomas will patrol center field after Jake McCarthy was given a breather versus Brewers' right-hander Corbin Burnes. numberFire's models project Thomas to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks starting Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop on Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Perdomo will operate the shortstop position after Wilmer Difo was benched at home. numberFire's models project Perdomo to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Cesar Hernandez hitting sixth for Nationals on Saturday
Washington Nationals utility-man Cesar Hernandez is starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Mets. Hernandez will make his first outfield appearance after Lane Thomas was shifted to center field and Victor Robles was rested. numberFire's models project Hernandez to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Cody Thomas in Athletics' lineup on Saturday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cody Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Thomas is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Cubs starting Alfonso Rivas at first base on Saturday
Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rivas will take over first base after P.J. Higgins was benched against St. Louis' right-hander Adam Wainwright. numberFire's models project Rivas to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians center Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus left-hander Robbie Ray. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
William Contreras batting fifth for Atlanta on Saturday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will catch against his division rivals after Travis d'Arnaud was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Ptitsburgh's Kevin Newman taking over second base on Saturday evening
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is batting second in Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Newman will man second base after Rodolfo Castro was shifted to third and Ke'Bryan Hayes was rested at home. In a matchup versus right-hander Trevor Richards, our models project Newman to score 8.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Pirates send Ke'Bryan Hayes to bench on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hayes will sit on Saturday evening after Kevin Newman was positioned at second base and Rodolfo Castro was aligned at third. According to Baseball Savant on 319 batted balls this season, Hayes has...
numberfire.com
Cedric Mullins in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mullins is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Mullins for 1.3 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Arizona's Daulton Varsho hitting second on Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is starting in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Varsho will operate right field after Corbin Carroll was shifted to left and Stone Garrett was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Varsho to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos not in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chirinos is being replaced behind the plate by Adley Rutschman versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in right field for Atlanta on Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will man right field after Robbie Grossman was benched in Atlanta. In a matchup versus right-hander Edward Cabrera, our models project Rosario to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Jake McCarthy sent to Arizona's bench on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. McCarthy will rest in Arizona after Alek Thomas was announced as Arizona's starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 171 batted balls this season, McCarthy has produced a 4.1% barrel rate and a .305 expected...
numberfire.com
Nicky Lopez in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Lopez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Lopez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Washington's Nelson Cruz takes a seat on Saturday
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Mets. Cruz will sit on the road after Luke Voit was named Washington's designated hiter, Joey Meneses was aligned at first base, and Josh Palacios was positioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 315...
