ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccormick County, SC

Body recovered in vicinity of Lake Thurmond in McCormick Co identified, homicide investigation underway

By Karlton Clay, D.V. Wise, Mike Lepp
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxABq_0hd6Byx700

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been recovered in the vicinity of Lake Thurmond, and investigators are saying they are now investigating a homicide after SLED was requested Wednesday afternoon by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office.

Faye Leverette Puckett, the McCormick County Coroner, has confirmed that she is investigating.

Puckett confirms that the body of a black male, now identified as 24-year-old Thomas Arthur Berry of Grovetown, was recovered from a submerged car inside the county in the area of Lake Thurmond.

ALSO ON WJBF: Greenbrier Middle School student charged with terroristic threats

According to McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns, SLED is leading the investigation for all law enforcement agencies involved.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WRDW-TV

Deputies still searching for missing man in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for an Augusta man who’s been missing for more than a week. Eddie Ruffin, 72, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in the area of Castle Pines Mobile Home Park, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

AU Police seeking suspect in Health Center Credit Union attempted robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University police are searching for a suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident occurred Tuesday at Health Center Credit Union on the 1400 block of Walton Way. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 60-years-old, wearing a denim jacket with a red bag. Investigators say he passed a […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grovetown, GA
Grovetown, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Mccormick County, SC
Local
Georgia Sports
Mccormick County, SC
Crime & Safety
Grovetown, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

GBI investigating after several people shot at club in Hartwell, Georgia

HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead in Hartwell, Georgia. According to the GBI, the Hartwell Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance after several people were shot in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill, a local nightclub located on Highway 29.
HARTWELL, GA
WJBF

Teacher struck by vehicle in front of Lakeside Middle School

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A teacher was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Front of Lakeside Middle School. That school is located on Blue Ridge Drive in Evans. According to Columbia County Dispatch, that call came in around 7:23 a.m. They did confirm the teacher, Kent Moore, was injured and taken to the […]
EVANS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenbrier Middle School#Mccormick County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc
WYFF4.com

14-year-old reported missing in Anderson, South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old who they say was last seen on Saturday. Police said Trinity Palmer was last seen about 11 a.m. on East Church Street in Anderson. They said she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
ANDERSON, SC
WRDW-TV

2nd person in a week injured by traffic in front of a school

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time in a week, a person was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in front of a Columbia County school. The latest incident happened around 7:23 a.m. Tuesday on the main access road between Lakeside High School and Lakeside Middle School. A...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies investigate shooting on Highland Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road. Deputies received a call about the incident at 3:43 p.m. and responded to the situation. This investigation is still active and details remain limited.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wfxg.com

Babysitter charged after 3-year-old found wandering streets in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Tuesday morning after a child left in her care was found wandering the streets. Deputies responded to the area around Palmetto Dr. and Colonial Rd. in Martinez Tuesday morning, where the three-year-old child was found. The sheriff's office notified DFACS and eventually found the child's home. The child's babysitter, thirty-seven-year-old Stefanie Jones, was reportedly sleeping in bed and wasn't aware the child had gotten out.
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

Babysitter slept as tot wandered in Martinez, deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A babysitter was charged Tuesday after a 3-year-old was found wandering, deputies said. The boy was found in the area of Palmetto Drive and Colonial Road in Martinez, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies posted his photo on social media and child welfare...
MARTINEZ, GA
accesswdun.com

Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell man in Stephens County

A Hart County man died after being struck while pushing his bicycle in Stephens County early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Richard Dale Crowe, 53, of Hartwell was walking north on Historic Highway 17 while pushing his bike in the northbound lane about 4:20 a.m. A 2019 Jeep...
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Name released for 24-year-old murder victim at lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Thursday morning identified a man found dead the day before at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was found dead in a car at the lake. Authorities are investigating the death as a murder. The crime scene was at the...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

WJBF

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy