Commanders bring back LB Jon Bostic

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The 31-year-old had been a full-time starter in Washington since 2019. In each of his first two seasons in the nation’s capital, he eclipsed the 100-tackle mark, adding four sacks and a pair of interceptions along the way. He was limited to just four games last year, however, which contributed to his lengthy stay on the open market.

The Saints signed Bostic just over two weeks ago, giving him the opportunity to show he had fully recovered and was still capable of playing a regular first-team role. It also marked another move to reinforce the position, which has been seen as a need for New Orleans.

The former second-rounder was among the Saints’ final roster cuts, however, leaving him back on the open market. A return to Washington will still allow him to work his way back to playing shape, while adding experience to a second-level group headed by Jamin Davis and David Mayo.

In addition, this new Washington deal will help extend Bostic’s stay to four years in the same location – a stark contrast to journeyman reputation he established during the first five years of his career. Should he return to his previous form, he could prove to be a valuable August signing.

